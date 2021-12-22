Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Chia Seed Parfait

Wake up, put on your thinking cap, and get ready to make a healthy breakfast. This Chia Seed Parfait is a great way to start the day. With the chia seeds providing omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, and fiber to boot.

It’s a great way to enjoy your morning without breaking the calorie bank. Great for people who are counting their calories as well or trying to start a diet. You can also make it in advance prepackaged in either mason jars or a tupperware container for an easy grab-and-go breakfast.

This recipe will take about 15 minutes from start to finish, so use that time in your day wisely by learning something new! This parfait is also a great way to introduce chia seeds to your family and friends.

Once they try a bite, they will be hooked! Another great reason for learning how to make this recipe is that it’s super easy even for the beginner cook’s.

This recipe has a total of three ingredients with one optional ingredient. Making it very basic and easy to follow.

For the chia seeds all you are going to do is soak them in water overnight then top them with nonfat milk, and berries or another fruit of choice such as bananas or any other berry you enjoy eating.

The only optional ingredient is honey for extra sweetness. This recipe also has an added bonus, you can make it in advance and store it for later! Store it in a mason jar with a plastic parfait cup or other plastic container. For the best taste and texture, eat the chia seed parfait within the first two days of storing it.

Here are some healthy food discussed for breakfast-

1. Raisin Bran Muffin.

This muffin is great for people who like raisins and do not want to be a morning person. It is filled with nutritious bran.

The recipe for this muffin is simple and easy to follow.

This recipe has only one bowl to mix, one bowl to mix the dry ingredients in, and one bowl to mix the wet ingredients in.

It also takes only a few minutes before you can enjoy your yummy breakfast! The top part of the muffin has raisins and dried cranberries added into it. You can add any kind of fruit or vegetable into these or leave them out as you see fit.

2. Healthy Oatmeal Bar.

This Oatmeal Bar recipe is a great breakfast, snack, or meal for those who like chocolate. The bar is very healthy and nutritious.

The recipe is simple to follow because it only has three ingredients added together in one bowl, then into the oven it goes.

It takes only five minutes not even to make this delicious Oatmeal Bar. This oatmeal bar takes almost no time at all but will fill your tummy with good nutritional value! This oatmeal bar makes a great breakfast and snack too! This oatmeal bar is made with whole wheat flour and raisins and some chocolates chips added in too.

3. Banana Bread.

This Banana Bread is a great way to enjoy bananas, make bread, and have a yummy breakfast all at once! Making it is easy: eggs and bananas are the only ingredients.

This is a very tasty idea for use of over ripe or under ripe bananas. You can enjoy your breakfast in just a few minutes by following the three step instructions.

This recipe is simple, tasty, and nutritious! This banana bread has no butter in it because of its natural taste. The only thing that needs to be added to this recipe is more cinnamon if you like that taste. So enjoy your simple breakfast!

4. Strawberry Smoothie with Oats and Yogurt.

Strawberry Smoothie is a healthier and tasty way to begin the day. It is a great snack or breakfast and is an easy recipe that anyone can make. This smoothie has only two ingredients for you to make, so it’s very simple.

This recipe does not take much time because it only takes about three minutes from start to finish to make this delicious smoothie! The first ingredient added needs to be the strawberries of course with any other fruit of choice added in too.

The main ingredient for this smoothie is oats mixed with yogurt so make sure you have some in your pantry if not then get some! Yogurt is a great way to get all of the vitamins and minerals needed for a healthy body!