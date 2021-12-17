Foods that Help You Sleep Better

While most people view sleep as merely a rest routine, they are plenty more reasons why you should prioritize plenty of nap time. Not only does it help your body recuperate and stay strong, but healthy sleeping patterns are great for your skin, mood, and brain. Pulling in seven to nine hours of peaceful sleep every other night can be challenging.

As such, it is best to sift through ways or practices that can induce or help you fall and stay asleep for longer and better. One way to boost your sleep is making some food changes to your diet. Here are some of the foods that will help you sleep better.

Almonds

One of the hormones crucial to the human body’s sleeping and waking processes is melatonin. Almonds, a super sleep food, are abundant in the melatonin hormone and magnesium, calcium, and niacin.

Magnesium levels in our bodies affect how our muscles behave, affecting how well your body relaxes and how deep you sleep. A deficiency in magnesium n your diet can lead to sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome. On the other hand, calcium is beneficial for your sleep latency, while niacin helps regulate your stress, making falling asleep easier.

Furthermore, almonds also contain protein that helps you feel full throughout the sleep period. Regular intake of almonds will boost your sleep as these little nuts contain a collection of some crucial sleep-promoting nutrients.

Turkey

Well, now you can explain the recent good thanksgiving sleep to your plate full of turkey. Turkey is an excellent source of proteins and packs nutrients such as selenium and riboflavin.

Like almonds, turkey meat contains high levels of the tryptophan amino acid responsible for creating melatonin. The presence of such nutrients means having modest or full plates of turkey can leave you feeling tired and sleepy.

Kiwi

A less popular but wholesome fruit when incorporated into your diet, the kiwi can improve your sleep. The kiwi fruit is a source of immune-boosting antioxidants, potassium, folate, and vitamins C and E.

The availability of potassium in high levels makes kiwi great for healthy breathing and heart function. Improved breathing can help you feel more relaxed ad put off sleeping issues such as snoring.

In addition, consuming kiwi also helps reduce your sleep latency period and allows you to sleep efficiently. That is because kiwi nutrients also increase the levels of serotonin.

Figs

Another healthy fruit to have right before your sleep time is the fig. These visually pleasing fruits contain potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron minerals. All these minerals help your muscles relax more, creating a physical state for your body to fall asleep in soundly. Potassium also helps with your respiration, allowing you to stay asleep.

Fish

Indulging in some salmon or tuna will provide your body with healthy doses of vitamin B6. The sleep hormone melatonin requires vitamin B6 during its formation. Having some fish for dinner will surely set you up for a peaceful and excellent night nap.

Chamomile Tea

Drinking tea can be quite a relaxing or refreshing activity. The type of tea you have can have various wholesome advantages for you. Chamomile tea is one of the healthiest types of tea rich in helpful antioxidants, for instance, flavones and apigenin.

Taking a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime can relax you while lowering your stress and insomnia. The presence of the apigenin antioxidant trick your brain into falling asleep.

Milk

One popular home remedy to insomnia or sleepless nights is a glass of warm milk. Not only does the protein keep you satisfied through the night, but milk is also a great source of sleep-inducing nutrients.

Minerals and vitamins such as calcium, vitamin D, and tryptophan make a glass of milk a healthy sleeping medicine for you. It would be best to consider low-fat milk options as you make drinking some milk part of your bedtime routine.

You are what you eat, and consuming the foods above will make you a healthy sleeper. Healthy diet changes make for sound sleep and easy waking up. Liaise with a sleep provider to add these foods to your diet and say no to sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea.