Five Common Mistakes Everyone Makes Using a Brand Name Platform

In this article, you will learn about five common mistakes people make when using a brand name platform. We’ll tell you what these mistakes are and how to avoid them, so that your business can have the best start possible.

Using a brand name platform doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, if you take the time to research your options and make sure you’re working with a reputable company, the process should be straight forward. New generation use these generators to generate eragon dragon names as well.

Unfortunately, there are many people out there who make common mistakes when using a brand name platform. These mistakes are relatively easy to avoid because they are based on common sense. But that doesn’t mean they will go unnoticed.

Here are five common mistakes

#1: Using a keyword in the name of your brand platform

One of the most common mistakes is using keywords in your brand name because it confuses people who search for your niche.

At least half of the brand names on the first ten places list are those that contain keywords. For example, if you register a brand name in the clothing niche, then it’s difficult to find a large number of visitors if you use a keyword-based domain name with “t-shirt” or “shirts”. It is not enough to have an audience in your niche. You need to have people who are looking for your niche and ready to buy what you have to offer.

People can easily find your website if you just create a unique and valuable brand name, even if it does not contain a keyword.

To come up with a catchy and unique brand name, you need to do keyword research. Don’t worry, we are not going to talk about keyword research in this article.

For now, it is enough for you to know that there are no advantages in using a keyword domain name instead of something more original.

#2: Trying to fit a brand name into your current market

Your goal is to make money and this should be the first priority. This doesn’t mean that you should ignore the situation in your niche.

However, you don’t need to fit your brand name into your niche perfectly. People don’t need a keyword-based domain name that is closely related to their niche.

If you sell a product that is not related to the niche, then there is a good chance that you will get lost in the crowd. This means that you are losing out on your opportunity to break through.

With an average of 8,000 results when you search for “t-shirt” or “shirts”, taking a risk and creating a brand name with keywords is not necessary at all.

#3: Registering a domain name for more than one brand

If you are an experienced entrepreneur, then you are probably aware that you should use the same domain name for several brands. However, less experienced business owners don’t think about this and register a domain name with keywords to every brand they create. This results in the creation of hundreds of different domains that are not connected to each other and it is much harder to promote them all with one link.

If you want to use a static page on your website, then you should create a separate page for each brand. To make it easier for your potential buyers, instead of creating these different pages by yourself, you can use a free website builder like Wix.

#4: Using a generic keyword to create a brand name

If you want people to remember your brand name and trust you as the provider of quality products or services, then avoid using generic keywords in your domain name. For example, if you create a website that makes t-shirts, then the first words in your domain name should be related to “t-shirt” or “shirts” because this is the product you are selling.

If you use generic keywords on your domain name, then it’s much harder for people to remember your brand name. They will see a bunch of pages with similar products and then search for something else.

If you want people to trust your brand and buy from it, try to use brand keywords in your domain names.

#5: Choosing a common brand name

A common brand name means that you repeat the same word in your domain name every time. For example, if your business is in the fitness industry and you are creating an online community, then it is not necessary to use the word “fit” or “fitness” in your domain name.

If people don’t trust such a brand name, then they won’t be interested in buying from such a company. After all, they don’t know if you will be in this business for a long time and how you will use the information you collect from them.

To conclude:

When searching for a business name, you should think about the number of people who are ready to purchase from you and don’t need keywords in their domain name. You should also choose a brand name that is easy to remember and make your buyer trust you as the provider of quality products or services.