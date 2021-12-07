Figure out Where these Activities will Best Fit the Activity Pyramid

Have you always had a knack for arts and crafts? Maybe you’ve always loved to draw or sew. But guess what?

There are plenty of activities that can best be done by people who have no innate talent. All it takes is an eye for organization, time management, a little bit of creativity, and the ability to follow instructions.

The answer is discussed here about where would the following activity best fit on the physical activity pyramid?

Look at your list of possible activities. Are there any that you like to do, but don’t specialize in? Or are there any that sound like something you might enjoy, but you’re not sure how good you would be at it?

1. Base of the Pyramid: Arts & Crafts

When it comes to hobbies and interest-based activities, arts and crafts are probably one of those foundational activities that most people can participate in. Why? Because it’s easy to learn.

All you need is a little bit of patience and follow-through. Even if you’re not adept at crafting, you can still be a vital part of the art assembly line. Many arts and crafts projects require that each member take on certain roles to make the process run smoothly:

2. The project coordinator

First, you need someone who can keep track of what everyone is doing. This person should make sure that everyone is taking their turn in the same order.

This task can be very time-consuming, so it’s crucial that you assign multiple project coordinators to ensure that each step of the process gets done.

3. The set-up/clean-up crew

This group should be responsible for keeping the project area tidy at all times. They also need to accessorize any craft tools needed for a specific step in the process.

It’s nice if this group makes things look pretty, but don’t stress: they can just get their work done and move onto another job if they want to!

4. The researchers/suppliers

This group should have a lot of energy! They need to find out what supplies are needed for each step in the project and also track down who has what. When this group is done, the set-up crew can go ahead and get everything set up and ready to use.

5. The executioners

These are the people who actually put their hands on everything and follow through with the instructions given to them by the project coordinator. This group will have to follow instructions exactly, or else everything else will fall apart!

6. The artists

This role is reserved for those members who can make things look pretty with minimal effort on everyone else’s part. These are the people who will be doing the most intricate part of the art assembly line.

7. The packagers

You might have a hard time visualizing this role, but it involves wrapping things up to make sure they’re ready for shipping. This is a very important task that must be done well, because doing it well is going to make or break your project!

With all of these roles accounted for, you should now have an outline of how the process goes. It’s pretty straightforward, even for those who aren’t already familiar with arts and crafts projects:

8. Start the process

The project coordinator takes a picture of the materials that have been gathered. This is to ensure that each step in the assembly process is done in the correct order.

9. Prepare tools and supplies

The set-up crew sets up all tools and supplies needed for each step in the crafting process. If a tool or supply is needed only once, it should be placed near where it will be used, rather than being organized with everything else.

10. Apply glues and markers to canvases and boards

To make sure that each item looks exactly like it’s supposed to, the set-up crew applies glue or marker to canvases and boards before their respective steps are taken on by their group members.

11. Make patterns

This is when the people who are good at drawing and painting get their turn in the art assembly line. As a general rule, the more complicated it is to make, the more time should go into making it look really nice!

12. Cut material and apply glues to canvases and boards

These are the steps that require a lot of precision and good eye-hand coordination. If someone cuts something too small, everything will be ruined; if they cut something too big, it may not fit properly.

It’s important that every detail is placed exactly where it should be. You need a proper mixture of patience, creativity and concentration for this part!