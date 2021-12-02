Drinking Cocktails May Be a Delicious and Exciting Way to Boost Your Health

It may be the best time to give cocktail gift sets.

Cocktails, compared to liquors, are easier to digest, contain less alcohol, and have a range of tastes. But did you know it can also be healthy?

Indeed, cocktails are more than an alcoholic drink. It consists of natural ingredients scientifically determined to have health-boosting properties.

Medical professionals suggest that a moderate intake of alcohol can provide plenty of benefits for your health. It is due to the antioxidants found in cocktails.

If you know someone who is a cocktail lover, they would want their bar at home fully stocked. Cocktail gifts sets are exquisitely packaged and have a wide range of artisan spirits and ingredients for cocktails so they can celebrate at home. Artisan spirits and mixers enable the receiver to create a terrific range of alcohol-based tipples full of incredible taste sensations. What’s more, you know it’s all good for their health.

The health benefits of cocktail ingredients

The crucial thing about cocktails including cocktail gift sets is the synergistic effect of ingredients used to make them. These ingredients determine the health value of the cocktail since mixers, spirits, and bitters are rich in nutrients. Moreover, they enhance the flavors of the drinks.

Mixers

Quinine is found in tonic water and utilized in gin and tonic cocktails. Historically quinine was used as a natural remedy for preventing malaria.

Ginger, an ingredient in the Moscow Mule cocktail, is known as an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic, and has antiviral and anti-nausea properties. It is also rich in vitamin A, B, C, E and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Lime and mint leaves, typically mixed into Mojitos, are a terrific combination and have antioxidant properties. It is also a great source of vitamin C and supports healthy digestion.

Spirits

Although alcohol is believed to be unhealthy, it does have some health benefits. Gin, for example, is one of the healthiest spirits. Gin consists of the following ingredients:

Rosemary Angelica roots

Sage

Nutmeg

Citrus peel

Lemongrass

Juniper berries

These ingredients have plenty of healing benefits. Juniper berries, for example, help fight infections and are antioxidant-rich.

Bitters

Bitters not only enhance the taste of cocktails but are also healthy. Angostura bitters, for instance, have restorative properties. They also contain ingredients such as orange peel and quinine, which have plenty of health benefits.

Moreover, cocktails are low-calorie, so you don’t have to worry about putting on weight when you indulge in them. For instance, vodka soda will only have 96 calories per 50 ml. Bourbon and gin will only be 110 calories at most per 50 ml depending on the brand.

Cocktails have numerous health benefits due to their ingredients since most are distilled from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. But it doesn’t mean you should imbibe large quantities. You should only consume cocktails in moderation if you want to experience their health benefits. This translates to two drinks for men per day and one drink for women.

How do cocktail drinks impact health?

Improves digestion

Cocktails are rich in dietary fiber and digestive properties. It boosts the functioning of the intestines by stimulating gastric acid and pancreatic enzymes. Moreover, it helps absorb critical nutrients and melt away unnecessary fat.

Reduces kidney stones

The high potassium and magnesium content in cocktail drinks can help reduce the risk of developing kidney stones.

Soothe stress

A majority of alcoholic drinks are excellent at manipulating feelings and emotions. It helps reduce stress and promote relaxation.