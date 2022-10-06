There isn’t much to say about Delta 10 georgia . It’s in the middle of nowhere, there is at least one gas station, and it’s best known for its glassworks. That said, it does have a few quirks that outsiders may not know about — like how you can’t leave the glassworks store without buying something from the gift shop! No way around that one: if you want to escape with your wallet intact, you’ll need to buy a postcard or two on your way out.

On the way to Delta 10 Georgia, you’ll notice signs for the Keg Creek Wildlife Management Area. It’s not a place for the faint of heart. People have been lost in there for days and before anyone could find them, they were eaten by predators or died of starvation. Although, if you’re looking to get away from it all and don’t mind being eaten by a mountain lion at any moment, it’s definitely worth exploring!

Driving on Highway 321 is as boring as it sounds but be sure to watch out in case other drivers try to sneak up behind you! They drive on the wrong side of the road over there, so that can get pretty confusing if you’re not careful. Just remember to be on the lookout for tracks on the road; they’re apparently very common in Delta 10 Georgia.

At one point in time, glassmaking was Delta 10 Georgia’s main industry but since then, tourism has become a big part of the economy. It’s no longer a major producer, but it does support several other ones. The glassworks is now privately owned and operated by a family with little interest in keeping Delta 10 Georgia as it is.

Difficult Things About Delta 10 Georgia :

1. Tourism

Due to the glassworks, tourists are flocking to Delta 10 Georgia. Not a huge deal in and of itself, but when you have relatively few amenities, that can be a problem. Most of the people who work at the gift shop and restaurant are both rude and condescending to customers. They also give you weird looks if you’re not dressed up in your best clothes — even if it’s 90 degrees outside! The whole place could use an attitude adjustment. We may hate tourists, but we don’t want them throwing rocks at cars and lighting bushes on fire!

2. Gas Station Attendant Employment Standards In General

This one is important. If you’re in the area for a few days, look into getting a job at Delta 10 Georgia’s only gas station. The ratings are 3.5/5 stars, so it’s probably not the best place you could go to work. That’s not really the point though — even if it is cheap, it’s just not that safe for people to be working there. You would think with all of those tourists around, someone would figure out that there was a gas leak or something but no! It took them days! Days to find out that their workers were poisoned!

3. Keg Creek

As stated before, Keg Creek itself is dangerous and is best avoided if you value your life. There are two natural entrances to the creek, so going through either one will definitely get you lost. There was an incident where three people were trapped for hours inside of Keg Creek and had to be rescued by Delta 10 Georgia’s only fire truck. Things can go wrong very quickly there, even if you’re careful!

4. Old Corkscrew Road

The road is old and is super steep. There are a few parts that are still paved but most of it is gravel. It’s hard to find the right switchback that matches your car’s settings and they don’t seem to change much over time. It’s riddled with potholes and has a couple of bridges that are entirely missing! Yes, people drive it every day. Some of the locals even think that it needs to be paved straight away! It’s just too dangerous.

5. The Gift Shop

This one is pretty self-explanatory. If you want to leave with all of your money, don’t go into the gift shop. If you get “caught” in there, they will relentlessly hound you until you finally give up. There is no way out! Well, maybe there is a way out if you don’t want to spend money.

6. The Bathrooms

The bathrooms are tiny and the shower stalls are disgusting and filled with spider webs. That said, there is no reason to use them! Seriously: just don’t go in there for any reason. Why would you want to? Just let someone else have that experience for once! We certainly don’t mind settling for a clean toilet or even a rusty one just so we don’t have to deal with those “cute” mementos on the wall!