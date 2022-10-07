The Himalayas, also known as the “Third Pole,” is a mountain range in Asia. It’s one of the most significant features on Earth and a world-class destination for climbers and hikers. One common misconception about the Himalayas is that they are made up of only snow or ice. This couldn’t be further from the truth! The mountains are actually home to dense tropical forests, many lakes, and even a few rivers. Some of these rivers even flow into the Indian Ocean! The first people settled in this area around 10,000 BC when it was warm enough to grow crops like yaks and barley. What mountain spans 3 countries? The Himalayas spans China, India and Pakistan. How many rivers are in the Himalayas? There are more than 1,000 rivers in the Himalayas. The Ganges is the largest one and is 1,560 miles long!

The mountains have a variety of different climates at different elevations. While they’re all cold or extremely cold, temperatures can rise to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on lower elevations! At higher points such as Mount Everest it’s bitter cold with temperatures often reaching -100 degrees Fahrenheit. The enormous amount of precipitation makes many areas in the region unsuitable for farming and grazing animals like yaks or goats.

Common Misconceptions About The Himalayas :

1. The Himalayas are made up of only snow and ice.

The mountains actually have deep tropical forests. The vegetation can be extremely dense, and includes trees that grow over 80 feet in height. At lower altitudes there’s more covered ground and more grasslands. There’s even a lake that’s frozen over during the coldest months! There are also rivers on snow-capped peaks! It’s not uncommon to see lakes frozen over in early winter.

2. There is only one river in the entire Himalayas.

Many of the most popular places to visit are along the Ganges, also known as the “Ganga.” The Ganges originates in Tibet and runs through both India and Nepal before emptying into the Bay of Bengal . It’s generally considered to be one of the many largest rivers on Earth, that’s why it has a large number of tributaries and is called a “yamuna.” Many other streams are named after cities, towns or villages.

3. The Himalayas have only two seasons.

The October to May monsoon season is widely expected to bring rain every year, but it can change from year to year. Weather can change quickly between the Northern and Southern hemispheres, and the monsoons have deep cultural significance in both India and Nepal. At higher altitudes it’s not uncommon for summer temperatures to reach above freezing at night.

4. The entire mountain range has only one temperature.

Temperatures can range from freezing to unbearable heat. The highest temperatures are found between Nepal and Tibet, but even the northern parts of the range have freezing temperatures at night during the winter. It’s not uncommon for the temperature to drop below freezing overnight in June or July in some areas like Ladakh or Pakistan. In the winter, it can get cold enough at night that you can freeze if you haven’t brought appropriate gear with you.

5. The Himalayas are in Africa.

While the mountain range was created by the collision of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, it’s considered to be part of Asia. The main reason for this is that it’s a peninsula, much like India or Japan. All three places have peninsulas that are part of Asia and not Europe or North America . In fact the borders of India are strictly defined by a channel or body of water. The main channel between India and Nepal is the Ganges River , so those two countries have a natural border where it touches water. A common misconception about the Himalayas is that they’re entirely made up of mountains that are higher than 8000 meters (26,246 feet).

6. The Himalayas are the tallest mountains in the world.

While Mount Everest is considered to be the highest point on Earth, it’s not even in the Himalayas! That title belongs to K2, which is situated much further north in Pakistan. The second highest mountain in Asia is Nanga Parbat at 8126 meters (26,660 feet) and that’s considered a “double peak.” There are several other mountains higher than Everest but they’re all located outside of Asia.

7. The Himalayas are the youngest mountains on Earth.

The Himalayas are considered to be the youngest mountain range on Earth. They have only existed for around 50-55 million years which is relatively young in geological time! There are several theories as to how they were created, but most people believe they were formed when the Indian Plate collided with the Asian Plate and pushed up against it. That’s what created this massive region of high peaks, and four out of six of the world’s highest mountains are located there!