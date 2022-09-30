There are many misconceptions about La Fitness Aramingo. The first myth is that it is an expensive gym. There are many ways to save money when you join, whether you purchase the membership with a promotion or walk in promotion, sign up for monthly payments, or ask if there’s a corporate discount available. The myth is that it doesn’t have enough amenities. In fact, this fitness center has everything from personal trainers to childcare and classes for all different abilities. La fitness aramingo is also a great place to keep in shape during pregnancy.

One misconception is that the small gym will be boring. The gym is actually quite spacious and well kept. There are plenty of machines for everyone to use and many chances for personal training. The classes offered at La Fitness aramingo are a plus, but the fact that you have the option to work out solo or with a personal trainer gives you the chance to find something that fits your schedule exactly. As always, La Fitness Aramingo is located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia and offers one on one personal training with a certified trainer as well as beginner classes like yoga, pilates and bikram yoga.

Common Misconceptions About La Fitness Aramingo :

1. It’s Expensive:

One of the popular misconceptions about La Fitness Aramingo is that it is an expensive gym. This is not true and in fact, La Fitness Aramingo offers many affordable ways for you to join. Since it’s in Center City Philadelphia, the monthly membership could be a bit higher than other locations, but there are still bargains. For one thing, you can purchase the membership with a promotion or walk in promotion and save money on your first month’s dues. You can also ask if there are any corporate discounts available and get a group rate when you mention that your employer is a part of this gym chain. There are also monthly payments options available if you would rather avoid making hefty lump sum payments up-front.

2. It Doesn’t Have Enough Amenities:

This is another popular misconception about La Fitness Aramingo and it couldn’t be further from the truth. They have everything you can think of, including personal trainers, childcare and classes for all different abilities. There are also tanning booths, a basketball court and racquetball courts available for members to use at their leisure. There are also many locker rooms and showers for your comfort when you’re done working out.

3. It’s Too Small:

Another common misconception about La Fitness Aramingo is that it is too small because of its Center City Philadelphia location. This is not true because it is actually quite spacious and well kept. There are plenty of machines for everyone to use and many chances for personal training. Since you have the option to work out solo or with a personal trainer, you can find your gym routine that fits your schedule exactly.

4. It Doesn’t Offer Classes:

Another popular misconception about La Fitness Aramingo is that it doesn’t offer classes like yoga, pilates and bikram yoga. In fact, this fitness center offers one on one personal training with a certified trainer as well as beginner classes like yoga, pilates and bikram yoga. Beginners can also sign up for any dance or Zumba classes offered in-house.

5. It Isn’t As Cool As A Moon Tan:

This is another popular misconception about La Fitness aramingo and it couldn’t be further from the truth. This fitness center has everything from personal trainers to childcare and classes for all different abilities. There are also tanning booths, a basketball court and racquetball courts available for members to use at their leisure. There are also locker rooms, showers and changing rooms if you want to change out of your workout clothes after each session.

6. It Has Too Much Mary Poppins In It:

This is another popular misconception about La Fitness aramingo and it couldn’t be further from the truth. This gym has a small staff but they are very helpful and apply themselves well to the individual members of their gym. The one thing that sets this gym apart from others is its commitment to having lots of fun with their members. They have dance parties, yoga classes and much more that keep all the membership entertained while they’re at the gym working out. This is also why many people choose this gym as their place to work out during pregnancy–it’s one of the few places in Philadelphia that can accommodate pregnant women without sharing a facility with a newborn baby.

7. It’s Too Character Driven:

This is another misconception about La Fitness aramingo and it couldn’t be further from the truth. There are many ways to save money when you join, whether you purchase the membership with a promotion or walk in promotion, sign up for monthly payments, or ask if there’s a corporate discount available. There is also a large group of members that fit in the “character driven” category that all work together to support this gym. They know they can count on each other to meet their personal fitness needs while working around their busy schedules.