Cocaine Users are Often Stopped from These: Top 5 Dangers of Cocaine Abuse

Cocaine users often experience a sense of invincibility, with the understanding that 3-4 “lines” will improve their life instantly. But in the long run, this drug can have devastating effects that may include depression, paranoia, and cardiac arrest.

Moreover, it’s one of those drugs which end up creating new cravings for cocaine to overcome the initial negative ones and prolonging addiction.

For instance, in order to take back control from their intense onset of withdrawal symptoms, some cocaine users have resorted to self-mutilation or even suicide.

Also, the long term effects of cocaine abuse can include various health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, and possibly loss of life.

According to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, crack use accounted for nearly half of all cocaine-related emergency rooms.

Do you know, cocaine users are often stopped for these:

1) addiction,2) psychosis,3) respiratory failure,4) drug withdrawal,5) death by overdose.

Here are some points discussed about Top 5 Dangers of Cocaine Abuse-

1. Cardiovascular System

When cocaine enters the body, it breaks down into a chemical called benzoylecgonine. This substance is also known as BZE and is a metabolite of cocaine that is responsible for the “high” feeling.

However, while most users realize the high feeling they get from BZE, this substance can cause severe damage to the circulatory system. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), cocaine users are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke when using, even in first use incidents.

2. Depression

When you’re under the influence of cocaine, your body becomes less sensitive to serotonin-a brain chemical responsible for regulating moods-resulting in what’s called serotonin syndrome. When this occurs, it can severely affect the user’s moods because they will feel very little happiness, leading to many of them to suffer from depression.

3. Paranoia

Cocaine users who experience paranoia generally struggle with the feelings that everyone is out to get them or are conspiring against them.

They will often believe their boss is out to get them, their whole family does not like them and so on. Common symptoms of paranoia include delusions, intense anxiety and panic attacks in addition to paranoia through feeling paranoid about the consequences of what they are doing with the drug.

4. Psychosis

Psychosis is a term used to describe a mental state in which a person loses touch with reality and may experience hallucinations.

The problem with this is that when cocaine users are experiencing psychosis they sometimes struggle to distinguish between reality and their hallucinations, often leading them to make some dangerous decisions.

5. Insomnia

Cocaine is an upper and causes the brain to produce more of the chemical dopamine, which makes it feel incredible for those who take it. However, when this euphoric feeling starts wearing off, cocaine users typically start crashing and that’s where the insomnia kicks in.

According to Dr. Nora Volkow from NIDA, who spoke about the drug at Senate hearings on the effects of drugs, cocaine users have a more than two and a half times the chance of having difficulty sleeping.

MRI scans have shown that when people use cocaine regularly and over long periods of time, there is damage occurring to areas in the brain that control self-control and stress management.

What Should You Do If You’re Addicted to Cocaine or Maybe Know Someone Who Is?

If you are a cocaine user still struggling with your addiction, it’s important to seek help now before it’s too late.

Even if you feel as if it’s too late and that you cannot quit on your own, another option is to check into a treatment program where trained professionals can help you through this difficult time.

6. Delirium Tremens

Delirium tremens, which is also known as the DTs, is a severe form of withdrawal that can happen when alcohol abuse has stopped.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), the DTs occur because of sudden and extreme changes in brain chemistry caused by stopping heavy alcohol drinking. The DTs typically start within two days of stopping alcohol and usually disappear with time.

7. Paranoia

Cocaine users who experience paranoia generally struggle with the feelings that everyone is out to get them or are conspiring against them. They will often believe their boss is out to get them, their whole family does not like them and so on.

Common symptoms of paranoia include delusions, intense anxiety and panic attacks in addition to paranoia through feeling paranoid about the consequences of what they are doing with the drug.

8. Depression

When you’re under the influence of cocaine, your body becomes less sensitive to serotonin-a brain chemical responsible for regulating moods-resulting in what’s called serotonin syndrome. When this occurs, it can severely affect the user’s moods because they will feel very little happiness, leading to many of them to suffer from depression.