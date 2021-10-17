The digital era is a time of change and more competition than ever. Businesses have more options to communicate with their clients and present themselves as a company on par with others.

While online marketing techniques have been diminishing, these methods will ensure that your business doesn’t sink into obscurity as businesses from yesteryear do.

Crunch Time News has some more best ways to market your business in today’s digital era.

The rise of digital marketing has made staying competitive harder than it’s ever been for small businesses to make the most out of every facet of their business.

When trying to look at ways to survive in the current economy, digital marketing is one of the most important tactics you can implement.

1. Social media

Social media has become an indispensable part of life for many people, so much so that there are more than 2.32 billion active social media users in the world. On Facebook alone, there are 1.86 billion active users, with 45% using the platform to connect with businesses at least once per month.

Taking advantage of this huge market is one of the most important steps to find success in digital marketing.

If you start your business on Facebook, you can use Pages to keep customers informed about new products and promotions without spamming their newsfeeds or annoying them with constant advertisements.

2. Search engine optimization

When performing a search on Google, Bing or Yahoo, the results that appear will be based on what sites appear in their listings.

For instance, if your company sells cupcakes, and there are ten websites for cupcake shops near you, these sites will be on the top of the list for cupcake-related searches.

It’s important to find ways to rank highly in search engine listings to ensure that visitors see your website when they search for what you’re selling.

The best way to do this is by optimizing your website with keywords that potential clients might use when they’re looking for something you sell.

3. Guest blogging

Getting your content on websites other than your own can be a way to get more traffic to your website. The content on the other site doesn’t have to be yours, but if you write about a certain topic, it can be seen as an endorsement of what the other website is selling.

Some people will think that it’s strange that you’re writing about a competitor, but if you’re going for a high ranking in search engine searches and have a large social media following, this type of writing can help improve your site’s rankings. You can even get paid for guest blogging!

4. Email marketing

Email marketing has proven to be an effective way to build relationships with your customers. Almost 90% of internet users check their email at least once a day, and over 60% of people check their email first thing in the morning after waking up.

Using email marketing can be very effective, but it can also be efficient if you use it for sales or promotions instead of just general business communication.

Emails are all about relationships, so try to interact with clients so they know you’re more than just a business selling them goods.

5. Lead generation

This tactic requires getting your company’s name out there so people know what you have to offer. This can either be done through social media or through search engine optimization.

Social media has become the most effective for this type of marketing, since it can reach your customers where they spend time most often.

Advertisements on social media are usually more successful than advertisements on other websites or apps, because they’re more likely to be seen by potential clients.

If you’re having success with social media marketing, then you should use search engine optimization to get your business in front of potential customers’ eyes whenever they’re looking for what you sell.

Search engine optimization is critical to boost customer traffic to your website so that it ranks high in search results when people are looking for something related to your business’s products or services. It’s especially important to use this platform if you want to be seen by potential customers on the internet.

For instance, if you’re an accounting firm, then your clients might search for “accounting firm” when they’re looking for an accountant or “business management” when they want to hire a manager.

If they see your website in the search results, they’ll be more likely to visit it instead of another site that has nothing about accounting or business management.