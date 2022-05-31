Best Apartments For Rent In New East Side Chicago

If you’re looking for a new place to live and the idea of living in the West Loop or Gold Coast is just a little too pricey, have no fear – there are some great apartments for rent in New East Side Chicago. This up-and-coming neighborhood has tons of character and is perfect for anyone who wants easy access to the Loop without breaking the bank. Check out some of our favorite picks below!

The Chandler Condominiums

The Chandler Condominiums in Chicago offer luxury living at its finest. Located in the heart of the city, The Chandler offers stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. The luxurious amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor pool, and a 24-hour concierge. The Chandler is also pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friend along for the ride. If you’re looking for a luxurious place to call home, The Chandler is a perfect choice. So what are you waiting for? Come see what all the fuss is about and make The Chandler your new home today.

Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments

Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments in Chicago is Aqua at its best! Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments are conveniently located near public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The property features amazing views of the cityscape, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and much more. It is one of the best apartments with basketball courts in New East Side Chicago. Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments is the perfect place to call home. schedule a tour today and see for yourself why Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Shoreham & Tides

Shoreham & Tides is an apartment complex in Chicago that’s anything but ordinary. For starters, the building is shaped like a ship, and it’s located right on the water. Even more impressive is the fact that the complex has its own private beach. In addition to the beach, Shoreham & Tides also offers stunning views of the city skyline, and it’s just a short walk from some of Chicago’s best shopping and dining. If you’re looking for a unique place to call home, Shoreham & Tides is definitely worth checking out.

Coast at Lakeshore East

Coast at Lakeshore East is a one-of-a-kind community that offers residents the best of both worlds: the scenic beauty of Lake Michigan and the urban conveniences of downtown Chicago. Coast is situated on seven acres of land, making it one of the largest privately held development sites in Chicago. The community is also home to a variety of amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool. Coast’s location makes it the perfect place to call home for those who want to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer. From its beaches and parks to its museums and theaters, Coast provides residents with everything they need to live a vibrant and fulfilling life.

North Harbor Tower Apartments

North Harbor Tower Apartments in Chicago is the perfect place to call home. Situated in the heart of the city, North Harbor Tower offers stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. North Harbor Tower is also within walking distance of many popular attractions, including Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile.

Additionally, North Harbor Tower offers a variety of amenities to residents, including a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool, and a rooftop deck. Whether you’re looking for a place to call home or a place to stay while you’re visiting Chicago, North Harbor Tower is a perfect choice.

Columbus Plaza

Columbus Plaza is one of the most iconic buildings in Chicago. Located in the heart of the city, it offers stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. Designed by renowned architect Stanley Tigerman, Columbus Plaza is a high-rise apartment building that features a unique system of interconnected terraces.

The building is also home to a number of businesses, including a hotel and several restaurants. Columbus Plaza is an ideal place to live for those who want to be in the heart of the action. With its convenient location and wide range of amenities, Columbus Plaza has something for everyone.