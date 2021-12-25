Badass Paladin Names For Your Online Character

Paladins are guideposts, living examples of what it looks like to take courageous steps into faith. Paladins support their team with an unwavering faith that never breaks, no matter the circumstance.

The name you choose for your paladin can either be aspirational or reflective of their character background. Your choice will help shape how others view them and also what the game stats will look like.

The Paladin’s Symbol:

Paladins wear a holy symbol around their necks that represent the specific code they follow. The three most common symbols are the sword, flame, and eye.

The sword represents paladins following the deity of Tyrus Zirnitra, the Flame is for followers of Stratis Papas, and the Eye represents those that champion Heroin Nismora.

Surnames:

Surnames of paladins tend to vary according to their heritage and culture. If you are creating a character from a country that does not follow the standard paladin’s tradition, consider your character’s upbringing and see if it would affect the surname you choose.

If you wish to make your paladin unique, consider adding a suffix or prefix to their surname to further define them.

Here are some badass paladin names are discussed-

1. Adikia.

Adikia is the Paladin of Tyrus Zirnitra (the deity of truth, law, and justice), and her code is Lawful Good. She follows a strict moral code in addition to following the specific tenets of her faith.

Adikia is from a wealthy background and can be very snobbish. Her surname means “Justice” which she inherited from her father who was a judge in the Rassilon family’s court.

2. Arpeia.

She is a Paladin of Stratis Papas (the god of fire, volcanoes, and blacksmiths), and her code is Chaotic Good.

Arpeia is fiery, tough, and has a sharp tongue. She cares little for social graces and values her friends. Her surname means “Fire” which she inherited from her father who was a blacksmith in the Rassilon family’s court.

3. Avideh.

She is the Paladin of Stratis Papas (the god of fire, volcanoes, and blacksmiths), and her code is Neutral Good.

Avideh is optimistic and believes if there is any will to be good in the world it can be found with purposeful action. Her surname means “Arms” which she inherited from her father who was a blacksmith in the Rassilon family’s court.

4. Itole.

Itole is the Paladin of Heroin Nismora (a deity of order, logic, and knowledge). Her code is Lawful Neutral. Itole has a reputation for being arrogant and grumpy but she is always willing to help someone in need. Her surname means “Logic” which she inherited from her father who was an advisor to the Rassilon family’s court.

5. Isvara.

Isvara is a Paladin of Heiron Nismora (a deity of order, logic, and knowledge). Her code is Lawful Evil. Isvara is a vampire and many despise her because of it. She finds herself in trouble often having to shirk her duties to attend to her needs. Isvara’s surname means “Knowledge” which she inherited from her father who was an advisor to the Rassilon family’s court.

6. Ronian.

Ronian is the Paladin of Stratis Papas (the god of fire, volcanoes, and blacksmiths), and his code is Lawful Neutral. Ronian came from humble beginnings but he has since come into his own and earned respect as a masterful smith and warrior. His surname means “Shield” which he inherited from his father who was a blacksmith in the Rassilon family’s court.

7. Quintus.

Quintus is a Paladin of Stratis Papas (the god of fire, volcanoes, and blacksmiths), and his code is Neutral Good. Quintus is the kindest person you will ever meet and will go out of his way to help anyone in need. His surname means “Fire” which he inherited from his father who was a blacksmith in the Rassilon family’s court.

8. Galia.

Galia is the Paladin of Heiron Nismora (a deity of order, logic, and knowledge). Her code is Lawful Good. Galia was orphaned at a young age and raised by monks who taught her to fight evil with honor. She can be very serious and dedicated, but she also has a wide variety of interests that help others see how kind she really is.

9. Vigilia.

Vigilia is the Paladin of Stratis Papas (the god of fire, volcanoes, and blacksmiths), and her code is Chaotic Good. Vigilia will do anything to help an innocent person in need. If she believes that a person has been wrongly accused she will stand up for them believing that most people are good at heart.

10. Guillaume.

Guillaume is the Paladin of Heiron Nismora (a deity of order, logic, and knowledge). His code is Neutral Good. Guillaume has a long-standing family tradition of training swordsmen in his estate’s private arena where they are taught to respect the blade while still being kind to others.