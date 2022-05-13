An Exclusive Sneak Peak at What’s Next for Crunch Fitness App.

What is a crunch fitness app?

Crunch Fitness is the world’s largest personal fitness coaching company, with more than one million members in more than 240 countries. The app has made it even easier for you to stay on top of your workout by tracking your routines and offering advice from our expert coaches.

Crunch Fitness is going to revolutionize personal fitness coaching through the power of personality! Starting this Fall, Crunch will introduce a new way for our members to access a coach. We’ll call it “Peer Coach.” Peer Coaches are experts who have been through the same journey as you and know what it takes to grow healthy and happy in themselves. They offer guidance, discuss personal challenges that are unique to each member, and help keep users accountable throughout their journey.

Use:

Through the Crunch Fitness app, you can access a new way to receive personalized workout and nutrition advice from your crush. In addition, be aware of new challenges that become available on the site.

What’s new?

Crunch Fitness will have Peer Coaches working at Crunch Fitness who are experts in their field who know personally how to help you reach your goals and make changes in your life. These coaches know the program and how to work with you through it. They offer help via text or email with various aspects of the program, like diet and what to do in class with other members or exercises you can do on your own.

We have an extensive list of people who are qualified—from those with formal training, to those in the field with a passion for helping others. Peer Coaches will be available after the app launches and before the 3rd quarter of 2016. See you then!

SB: Losing weight can be hard enough. But every challenge is made more difficult when you feel alone or misunderstood. That’s why Crunch Fitness’ new Personal Coach feature is such a great move for them and for users who want to stay on top of their personal fitness in a way that works best for THEM. I feel like Crunch Fitness is listening to their customers and making changes based on what they see they need. The more people we connect, the better Crunch Fitness is going to be. Let’s help them out and get them to over ten million users!

Advantages:

This will help the company grow and stay on top of their training. We’ll be able to see how Crunch can add this new feature for us to get the most out of our personal fitness coaching experience!

More On The Crunch Fitness App:

Our goal is to help everyone in the world reach their health and fitness goals. Now we can do so via the power of personality—with the addition of Peer Coaches to Crunch’s app. Our new Personal Coach feature will help you by keeping you accountable and turning your workouts into rituals that bring you closer to your body and closer to a healthy lifestyle. Easy to use, flexible, anyone can get involved!

Disadvantages:

Not everyone has a crush, or even wants to hire someone who is. Though there will be mentors available, this app may appeal more towards those who aren’t being helped by their crush and also want to relate with other members who are also going through similar situations. This may not be a good fit for everyone to use.

My Thoughts:

I think this is an excellent idea, especially from a company like Crunch. I think it’s great that they are trying to make the app more than just a place to keep track of your workouts, but also where you can connect with others in your community who are trying to reach the same goals as you. This will be a great app and I’m very excited for it!

Features:

We’ll be able to interact with a whole new set of experts that can help you with your personal fitness journey. Peer Coaches will be able to help you get the most out of your program and provide help that no other expert or personal fitness coach could offer.

Knowledge Users Will Be Able To Apply:Being able to contact people who are going through the same thing as you is a huge advantage! Crunch Fitness is making it so much easier for those who want to make a change in their lives and need support along the way.

How to apply?

If you’re not already a Crunch member, there’s no need to sign up to the app yet. You can always join Crunch Fitness directly at crunchfitness.com

The benefits of joining Crunch’s network are available for new members until at least March 15, 2016. After that date, you can continue using the app and receive the same benefits as new members every month until you switch over.

Is it worth it?

Yes! Crunch has a great reputation within their community and the people who have gone through their program are very successful with their transformations. Many of them hire mentors to help them along the way, so I think this is a great addition to help keep those who need mentorship on track and enjoying the program!