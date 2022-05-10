An All-Round Guide to Fat Freezing

Increased body weight has increasingly become a cause for concern in the 21st century. The US adult obesity rate is around 42.4% in the present decade, having risen by 26% since 2008. Several fat reduction technologies have sprung up in this alarming scenario, of which cryolipolysis or fat freezing is worth mentioning.

What is Fat Freezing?

Cryolipolysis is a non-surgical method to reduce fat using cold temperature to cut down fat deposits in specific areas of your body that diet and workouts don’t burn. Though this technique is not recommended for obese people, it can be a solution to prevent obesity.

How is Fat Freezing Performed?

The process of cryolipolysis is carried out under a doctor’s supervision over a fully conscious patient. The doctor uses an applicator to freeze the adipocytes beneath the skin. The fat deposit is then evacuated into the applicator’s hollow space. You will feel a tingling, aching, and cramping sensation as the fat is sucked up, which reduces soon as the region becomes numb with coldness. The layer of fat is gradually cooled to a temperature that injures the susceptible adipocytes. Macrophages invade the site and destroy the dead fat cells and debris.

Benefits of Fat Freezing

Cryolipolysis or “CoolSculpting” offers a bunch of benefits that make it a worthy option for fitness enthusiasts:

It is a completely non-invasive, non-surgical method.

You remain awake and conscious, and no sedation/anaesthesia is required.

It involves no downtime, and you can resume your daily activities immediately after the treatment.

The process is permanent.

There is no risk of infection.

Risks of Fat Freezing

Fat freezing involves some limitations that you might want to consider before making your choice. You may experience pain, stinging or aching at the treatment site and temporary bruising, swelling, or skin discolouration.

A rare side effect includes paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, in which the adipocytes at the treatment site grow larger rather than reduce in size. You will require further surgery to combat the issue.

Who Should Not Undergo Cryolipolysis?

Are you pregnant or breastfeeding your newborn? Then you should refrain from cryolipolysis. Here are some more instances where you should not opt for cryolipolysis:

If you’re obese or significantly overweight.

If you have cold intolerance.

If you have Raynaud’s phenomenon , a disease in which cold temperatures can cut off blood flow to fingers and toes.

, a disease in which cold temperatures can cut off blood flow to fingers and toes. If you have cryoglobulinemia with vasculitis.

with vasculitis. If you have cold agglutinin disease, a rare autoimmune hemolytic anaemia in which the body’s immune system destroys its own red blood cells.

Cost of Cryolipolysis

Although the total cost varies according to the site of treatment and the number of sessions you need, the average cost of a typical treatment regime ranges between $2,000 to $4,000.

Success Rate

Reportedly, fat freezing or cryolipolysis is both safe and effective, with a patient satisfaction rate of up to 73% after a single session. Results can be seen as early as three weeks, with optimum benefit in three months.

Takeaway

Fat freezing is a non-invasive and safe method to get rid of excess fat in your body. However, it poses certain risks and cannot be performed on all patients due to some restrictions. The method has gained immense popularity these days with increasing success rates and patient satisfaction. Though a bit expensive, it is worth investing in a reliable and effective treatment process.