Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots – CLOSEOUT Motorcycle Dirt Bike

The Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots are for the rider who demands performance, protection and comfort.

Reinforced panels offer extra durability in the heel area while the protective shin guard offers excellent abrasion resistance.

The kinetic heel counter provides structure to reduce rearfoot instability and hold your heel securely in place while you’re riding.

Designed with a rigorous fit, the Double Density Foam liner and reduced weight of the Tech 10s provide superior lateral stability, comfort and protection.

Here are some points discussed about alpinestars tech 10 closeout–

1. Performance.

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots have a stiffer, fuller sole with a seamless upper and reinforced panels in the heel area for extra protection.

The Tech 10 boots also has Alpinestars’ kinetic heel counter which provides structure to reduce rearfoot instability and hold your heel securely in place while you’re riding.

2. Comfort.

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots were designed with a rigorous fit and the Double Density foam liner and reduced weight of the Tech 10s provide superior lateral stability, comfort and protection. The removed padding on top of the foot makes it more comfortable as well.

3. Safety.

The constructions of the Tech 10 Boots are designed with the rider’s safety in mind. The 5 panel construction with a medial guard and an adjustable Velcro strap at the instep make it safer to wear. The ankle and shin guards are made of protection for your ankles.

Also for protection in case you fall over, there is a stronger area that protects the back part of your legs as per request from many riders using Tech10 Boots.

4. Quality

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots have a carefully crafted design with quality materials and construction, making them long lasting and durable boots.

5. Cost

These boots cost around $200 and are not recommended for beginners. Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots are used by professional riders like Ivan Tedesco, Justin Brayton, Jeremy McGrath and Ken Roczen among others. Unfortunately the Manufacturer has discontinued these products.

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots are the closest thing to a true race boot in terms of performance and feel from the track to the street. The Double Density liner is a key technology in this boot as it not only provides comfort but also stability, which is something that is hard to find in most boots.

Another plus for this boot, unlike most others, is its durability. These boots will last you for years if taken care of as far as cleaning and maintenance goes. To clean them, simply wash with water and mild soap and air dry.

6. Fit.

With the Tech 10 boots in particular, fitment is crucial. These boots are not recommended for beginners, but if you have ridden in a Shoei or a Klim Helmet before then you are probably more used to wearing a tighter fitting boot.

The heel counter and fit are the main qualities that separate the Tech 10 from other boots. The ankle and shin guards provide great protection against slips and falls, especially on dirt bikes! It’s kind of like a hard plastic that squeezes your leg to give you additional support when falling over.

7. Durability

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots are made with quality materials and construction, making them long lasting and durable boots. Compared to most boots, Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots will not be torn apart when hit by a rock or lost a shoe. The only area of improvement would be to make them more resistant to water.

8. Protection

Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots have a tough construction with a lot of protection, especially in the ankle area. Because of the protective shin guard, you can feel safer about sliding your leg off the kickstand.

9. Features

There are several features that are really nice with the Tech 10 Boots. The first being the removable padding on top of the foot, which makes walking and wearing comfortable.

The second feature is that they come in a variety of colors, so if you would like to have more than one color you can get them without having to buy different brands and models. Another nice feature is the new kinetic heel counter.

This counter prevents your foot from flaring as you go into corners which is why it is more well suited for racing. Another feature is the Alpinestars’ GPR-PU ankle protection that not only gives you protection but also prevents your foot from sliding around in the boot.

Another advantage of the Tech 10 Boots is that they come pre-sized so you do not have to worry about them being too big or small for you.