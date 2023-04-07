Adding Up the Actual Cost of a Timeshare

The concept of vacation ownership, commonly known as timeshare, has been marketed as a financially sensible option for frequent travelers who want to own a piece of paradise rather than continuously pay for hotel rooms. However, the reality of owning a timeshare is often different. Even with deeded timeshares or fixed-week fractional interests, annual maintenance fees, property taxes, HOA fees, and special assessments can quickly add up, making it more of a financial burden than a wise investment.

In recent years, the rise of vacation clubs with complex point systems, exchange company fees, and convoluted reservation systems has made the process even more confusing and expensive. Often, the true cost of a timeshare is not fully disclosed during the sales presentation, and it’s not until owners receive their first set of bills that they realize the extent of the financial obligations.

This article aims to provide a breakdown of the various costs associated with timeshare ownership, including the initial purchase price, mortgage payments, tax payments, and special assessments. By understanding the true cost of a timeshare, consumers can make informed decisions about whether it is a wise personal finance decision for them.

The Costs That Come With a Timeshare

Even experienced and knowledgeable buyers can be surprised when they calculate all the costs associated with timeshare ownership and realize that it may not be the great deal they initially thought. As with any financial decision, having a good understanding of all the costs involved is crucial in order to avoid being taken advantage of by timeshare companies.

Let’s take a closer look at the various expenses that can come with owning a timeshare.

The Timeshare Purchase and Mortgage

The initial cost that comes to mind for most people when considering a timeshare is the upfront purchase price paid to the developer, which can vary depending on the type of timeshare, such as a fixed-week deeded timeshare or a points-based vacation club like Hilton Grand Vacations Max, Marriott, or Disney Vacation Club.

In either case, the more you buy in terms of deeded real estate or points representing usage rights at more resorts and times, the higher the price tag. According to the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), the average cost of a timeshare interval is over $24,000, with some timeshares costing over $100,000.

For the purpose of this discussion, let’s assume a round purchase price figure of $30,000, with a $3,000 down payment, resulting in a $27,000 mortgage to cover the remaining amount.

However, unlike a traditional home loan, timeshare mortgage interest rates can be significantly higher, sometimes as much as 20%. For our example, let’s assume a slightly lower but still common rate of 15.9% over a 10-year term.

To calculate the total costs, we need to add the principal amount ($27,000) to the mortgage interest paid over 10 years. At this rate, the $30,000 timeshare would actually cost you $54,072.51 over the course of 10 years, with nearly as much paid in interest ($27,072.51) as in principal over 120 payments!

And that’s not all – we haven’t even considered other fees and expenses associated with timeshare ownership yet.

Annual Timeshare Maintenance Fees

Based on ARDA’s research in 2019, maintenance fees for timeshares can range from as low as $640 per year for a small studio unit to nearly $1,300 for a three-bedroom unit. For our hypothetical scenario, let’s assume an annual maintenance fee of $1,000 for seven nights of timeshare usage per year.

However, it’s important to note that maintenance fees are not fixed and are subject to inflation, just like many other expenses in life. For our example, let’s assume an inflation rate of 8.5% per year. This means that over the course of 10 years, you would end up spending $17,096 in maintenance fees alone. And in 20 years, the total would be a staggering $53,489!

It’s worth mentioning that maintenance fees can vary significantly from one company to another, and the actual amount you might end up paying over 20 years would depend on the specific fees and inflation rate applied by your timeshare company. To calculate the inflation of your specific maintenance fees, you can use tools like Centerstone Group’s Maintenance Fee Calculator, which takes into account the current U.S. inflation rate.

Timeshare Property Taxes, Homeowners Association (HOA) Fees, and Special Assessments

Timeshare ownership entails additional financial obligations, including legal taxes, monthly fees, and annual fees that are required by law. Failure to pay these amounts can potentially result in foreclosure of your timeshare.

Property taxes for timeshares vary depending on the location of the property and the size of your interest. For our example, let’s assume an annual property tax of $500, resulting in $5,000 paid over 10 years and $10,000 paid over 20 years.

In addition to property taxes, timeshare owners are typically required to pay regular homeowner’s association (HOA) fees to cover the maintenance of roads, amenities, and common areas within the resort. For our hypothetical scenario, let’s assume an annual HOA fee of $400, resulting in $4,000 paid over 10 years and $8,000 paid over 20 years.

However, unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters or resort renovations may result in special assessments by the HOA, which are additional charges not covered by regular HOA dues. The amount of special assessments can be difficult to predict, but for our example, let’s assume a total of $500 in special assessments every 10 years, resulting in $1,000 paid over 20 years.

It’s important to note that these fees and assessments can vary depending on the specific timeshare company and location, and it’s crucial to carefully review and understand all the financial obligations associated with timeshare ownership before making a decision.

Fees for Using, Reserving, and Exchanging Your Timeshare

However, the costs associated with timeshare ownership don’t end there. Many timeshare companies have hidden fees that may not be disclosed until it’s too late.

For instance, if you want to book a stay at your timeshare, you’ll typically need to make a reservation and pay a reservation fee, which can be around $50 per stay. If you make one five-night stay per year, that’s $500 after 10 years and $1,000 after 20 years.

Moreover, if you don’t use your timeshare every year and instead lend it to a friend, you may incur additional costs. Guest certificates can cost $100 each, and if you lend out your timeshare three times per decade, you’ll have paid $300 after 10 years and $600 after 20 years.

If you decide to join a timeshare exchange company like Interval International or RCI to explore other vacation options, you’ll need to pay membership fees, which are typically around $65 per year. Over 10 years, that adds up to $650, and over 20 years, it’s an additional $1,300.

Don’t forget that you’ll also incur reservation fees every time you book a stay using an exchange company. For a seven-day stay, this could amount to around $270 per reservation. If you do this every year for 10 years, you’ll be looking at $2,700 in fees, and over 20 years, it’s an extra $5,400.

Additionally, timeshare resorts often charge various fees for specific situations, such as listing your timeshare on the resale market or using your timeshare unit as a rental. If you intend to use your timeshare to generate income, be prepared to pay extra for those opportunities, though the exact fees may be hard to predict.

So, What Is The Total Cost of a Timeshare?

After factoring in all these expenses, it’s important to tally up the total cost of owning a timeshare, keeping in mind that some of the estimates may be conservative. For a $30,000 timeshare unit, the total cost over 10 years would amount to $84,818.51.

Let’s consider a hypothetical scenario where you have seven nights at your timeshare per year and use every single one of those nights, which is rarely the case. Even in this scenario, the cost per night for your timeshare unit would be $1,211.69. And if you don’t use all your nights, the average price per night would only go up.

Over 20 years, the total cost would be $126,861.51, which is more than four times the original “purchase price” of the timeshare unit. Assuming you use every single one of your nights for 20 years, something that is highly unlikely, you would be spending $906.15 per night. While this may seem slightly better than the 10-year scenario, it’s still significantly more expensive than staying in a nice hotel or resort.

