A Step-by-Step Guide to Choosing Your Dispensary

This article is a step-by-step guide to choosing your dispensaries in menominee michigan, perfect for those who have never been to a dispensary before. In it, we cover the different types of dispensaries, factors to consider while selecting one, and what sort of experience you can expect in each. It is also written entirely in plain English.

1. Dispensary Disclosures:

We have not received any payment or financial incentives from any dispensaries mentioned in this article; however, we hold shares in select cannabis companies and are invested into the industry in other ways. We do not receive any compensation for the work we do with dispensaries, but are happy to provide the link to our best dispensary reviews.

Some of these businesses may require identification or proof of age to enter their premises. If you have any concerns, contact us at [email protected]

2. Types of Dispensaries:

There are three basic types of dispensaries: storefront, delivery and delivery only.

3. Factors To Consider When Selecting Your Dispensary:

1) How much experience does the owner have?

Look for a dispensary that is run by a professional and experienced businessman who has been involved in the industry for some time and has made it his full-time job. This is especially important if you are already a patient at that dispensary. By choosing a dispensary that has invested time and money into learning the ins-and-outs of the industry, they will be more likely to listen to your needs and provide you with an excellent customer experience.

2) What are their goals?

Select dispensaries are individually run businesses and will have different types of goals. Ask the owners what their goals or motivations for opening their business are, both short-term (such as making money) as well as long-term (such as changing public perception about cannabis). If their intentions align with yours, then you can rest assured that they will take care of you and make sure you get everything you need from your medicine.

3) What is their atmosphere?

When it comes to atmosphere, you can expect to find a range of dispensaries. Some will have a casual, easy-going and laid back atmosphere while others are as serious and professional as a hospital waiting room. While some feel more comfortable in mellow or relaxing atmospheres, others may not be the most comfortable if they feel too relaxed. Be sure to make those considerations before choosing a dispensary.

4) How do they describe themselves?

Some dispensaries describe themselves with fear-mongering terms like “talking emporium”, “spice shop” and “dank store”. Some describe themselves as “caregiver centers” or “health clinics”. Others use “herbal remedy” and “connoisseur” to describe themselves. While all of these may be true to some extent, the more you know about their business philosophy, the better you can account for any differences in experiences you may have.

5) Do they accept your insurance?

Some dispensaries will accept any type of insurance, others only primary medical, and others still will not accept it at all. While no business is perfect, accepting all forms of insurance gives these businesses some incentive to offer great service and good prices because they have something to lose if they do not take care of their patients.

6) Is the staff friendly and knowledgeable?

If you are a new patient, you will likely be dealing with new people. Even if you have been to a dispensary before, if you do not know the staff, it may be difficult for them to know how to take care of you. If their staff is unfriendly or does not know much about their company’s products, this could make your experience less enjoyable.

7) How do they introduce themselves?

Your first impression of any business is important and since your dispensary is the first place many people will see your cannabis when they enter their state’s medicinal program, it makes sense that it should be a good one. The dispensary owner should give you a personal greeting, explain their goals and philosophies, and have you sign some paperwork. Some may even offer to provide you with a discount card or give you a t-shirt. These small touches only show that they care about their patients.

8) What does your patient card look like?

A patient card is something that is offered at most dispensaries and allows customers to purchase products with the recommendation of their doctor. While the cards are free, some dispensaries charge doctors to use them while others do not accept them at all if they are not accompanied by a prescription (and thus will not provide any discounts). Without it, customers cannot legally purchase medicine in most states. While there are only a few dispensaries that do not accept them, it is worth inquiring with your potential dispensary to make sure they do before moving forward. Most dispensaries should have patient cards available upon request.

Summary:

It is important to remember that despite the fact that many dispensaries would like you to think otherwise, their businesses are not a part of the Wild West, nor the free market. While some aspects of business are up to the owners and managers, others are not. The legality or illegality of these businesses depends on if they follow a set of strict guidelines as determined by their state’s laws. Understanding these guidelines and how to pick a good dispensary is important for all cannabis consumers.