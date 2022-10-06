Moving is a stressful endeavor—from packing and preparing your home for its new tenants, to arranging for all of your belongings to be safely delivered. With so many moving companies out there, how do you make sure that the one you choose is reliable?

In this article, we lay out the process from start to finish, including tips on what to look for in a moving company and information on how they charge. We break down the cost of a move by major city as well as by weight and size of items. And finally, we give you an estimate on what it’s likely to cost based upon your specific situation.

To give you the tools you need to make an informed decision on deliverr 170m series, we’ve created a comparison table that features a sampling of major moving companies (in alphabetical order) and their rates for moves within the U.S. and international moves for specific locations.

We’ve also included a template to help you create your own estimate of what it would cost to move with each company.

This article is intended as an informational guide-post only, not as a definitive source of information on the costs associated with moving services in the United States. We have created our own estimates based upon research gathered from a number of sources, including each company’s website, third-party consumer resources, and feedback submitted by MovingAdvice users.

If you want to see the moving quotes you’ve saved offline, check out the MovingAdvice mobile app

The process of moving is a complicated one, involving many factors as well as numerous parties. In this article, we assume that you are moving within the United States and will be having all of your belongings delivered directly to your new home address.

Before you even begin the process:

First, get together all of the information necessary to move. This will include:

– Your new address. You’ll need your first and last name, along with any other information that might be necessary for a delivery company to deliver an item directly to your new home address (ie: apartment complex number).

– The date your move is scheduled to take place. This will help the delivery company schedule the move, moving your belongings from storage to storage.

– A list of any items that have weight restrictions or dimensions (weighing more than 40 pounds or at a length/width greater than 60 inches).

– In some cases, you may also want to include information on how much you are willing to pay for additional services that you hope your moving company will provide (ie: professional moving assistance, crating services, etc.).

You may even want to include details regarding what type of items you are moving, so the delivery company can determine if they will need additional help (i.e.: packing materials or labor).

How much does it cost to move?

How much a company charges to move is one of the most important factors in your moving decision. How much they charge can greatly affect how they do their job–and if they do a good job.

The main factors that determine how much a company charges are:

– Destination. Some companies charge less for moves to areas that are further from their destinations as opposed to those closer and/or cheaper places. This is often based upon factors like labor rates, distance, and type of boxes used for shipping materials.

– Weight and size of items. Packing and lifting heavier/larger items takes more effort, which means you’ll pay more for a company to move them.

– Volume of items. The more items you have, the higher the cost will be to move them.

– Special services provided by a moving company. These can include: packing, crating, and/or any other special services that the company offers in addition to simply transporting your belongings from one place to another. These companies may charge you extra for these services on top of their basic transportation rates.