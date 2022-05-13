A Fascinating Behind-the-Scenes Look at Eagle Finance Morehead Ky.

What is Eagle Finance Morehead Ky?

Eagle Finance Morehead is a financial institution that specializes in lending to entrepreneurs. They offer loans backed by collateral real estate, as well as loans which do not require collateral. Businesses within their network can benefit from the knowledge, expertise and extreme customer support they offer. If you are looking for a business loan then visit Eagle Finance Morehead or their website at eaglefinanceky.com

What is the purpose of this article?

This article will explore where Eagle Finance Morehead came from, what innovations have been developed over time, and what makes them stand out among other loan providers.

Mike Mieth grew up far from the hustle and bustle of downtown Morehead. Mike’s family raised cattle, hunted and fished the Yadkin area before his mother married Lawrence Morehead. Then, in 1982, Mike joined the family business. He began working for Eagle Finance Morehead on a part-time basis. In 1987, he moved to Morehead full-time and was officially named Senior Loan Officer about a year later.

How did it start out?

Eagle Finance Morehead started out as a single office in Downtown Morehead focused entirely on commercial loans. However, as time went on it was clear that working with local businesses would benefit from specialization in certain areas of real estate lending like farmland, timberland and agricultural real estate loans.

Does Eagle Finance Morehead have any awards?

Yes Eagle Finance Morehead has won numerous awards in the past and has been recognized as one of the largest, most respected rural financial institutions in North Carolina.

What is unique about Eagle Finance Morehead?

Eagle Finance Morehead’s growth and success over time can be attributed to its commitment to service. It’s staff delivers quality, full-service banking. They’ve earned a reputation for understanding and meeting the needs of their customers, especially small businesses. And their commitment to community service extends beyond lending to businesses; they also give back through partnerships with local organizations like The Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club.

How is Eagle Finance Morehead different from other lending institutions?

Eagle Finance Morehead offers a unique blend of bank and insurance services along with competitive interest rates. They deliver financial solutions to suit the individual needs of their customers.

Where can I find Eagle Finance Morehead?

Eagle Finance Morehead has several locations in Kentucky and North Carolina. They are conveniently located in each county they serve, including Jackson County Kentucky, as well as Brevard and Transylvania Counties in North Carolina.

What are their current loan programs?

Eagle Finance Morehead number one priority is customer satisfaction, so they continue to add new products to our line of credit products for businesses. These new and upgraded programs include business and personal installment loans, equipment leasing, commercial real estate construction financing, bank lines of credit, equipment finance and home equity loans.

What are the costs associated with Eagle Finance Morehead?

There are no closing or origination fees or costs associated with the loan programs offered by Eagle Finance Morehead. The terms of our Business Loan and Equipment Lease Loan Programs have a down payment requirement that is paid in full at time of closing. Rates on our Business Loan and Equipment Lease Loan Programs are often better than bank and credit union rates.

If I have bad credit, is there still a chance I will qualify for an Eagle Finance Morehead loan?

Yes. Eagle Finance Morehead has developed programs to help customers who have less-than-perfect credit and business owners who need their own financing put together their businesses. We would gladly discuss your situation with you to determine what size loan would be right for you.

Advantages:

Eagle Finance Morehead offers a variety of loan programs and is a leader in “green” business loans. Their employees are knowledgeable and friendly and their service industry is second to none. They offer personal banking services with their personal checking and savings accounts, plus a wide variety of credit cards, including business credit cards.

Are there any disadvantages? What kind?

There are no disadvantages regarding Eagle Finance Morehead, because they have been around for over 30 years and have seven branches in Kentucky and North Carolina. They focus on serving small businesses which helps them reach out to many customers with better financial services who need help. The high cost of real estate collateral. You would need to have a property or real estate that has value so you can repay the loan, and if someone else wants it, they are going to pay you more than they paid the bank.

Eagle Finance Morehead does not have branches located in the North Carolina cities of Brevard or Transylvania. Only Kentuckians will qualify for loans or products offered by Eagle Finance Morehead. Additionally, if you choose to do business with them, then all your transactions will be conducted in Kentucky.