The Aussie whisky sector has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, despite its infancy by worldwide standards. Given how deeply distilled spirits, particularly rum, have been ingrained in Australian society since the landing of the First Fleet in 1788, most people are surprised that Australia has yet to produce its own whisky.

Many people presume that the significant number of English, Irish, and Scottish migrants who settled in the area over the last few centuries brought their whisky-making knowledge and skills. Couple that with Australia’s access to the raw materials needed to make whisky, and you get liquid gold.

Regardless of history, bottles of whiskey manufactured in Australia today are typically created in the same way as those produced in Scotland.

Today, the world has the opportunity to enjoy the delicate artistry of Australian whisky like Mountain Red Gum Single Malt. Continue reading to discover more about Australian whisky.

Australian Whisky Types:

As previously stated, Australian whisky is produced similarly to Scottish whisky. Australian whiskey craft brewers use water, malted barley, and yeast as the primary ingredients in their manufacturing methods. Their spirits are aged in various casks, including former sherry, American oak, former Australian wine barrels and even French oak.

This implies that Australian whiskey has the same range of flavours as Scotch whiskey, with some producers even having their own peat bogs. When determining the expected flavour notes, it’s advisable to look at the distillery that made the spirit and the ageing process employed during production.

Top Whiskey Producing Region in Australia:

Tasmania is the most well-known of Australia’s whisky-producing regions, with at least four large distilleries. This little island features some of the country’s most pristine natural surroundings and its peat bogs, making it ideally suited to producing some of Australia’s finest whiskies.

Due to the growing popularity of Australian whiskey, the number of distilleries is expected to increase as demand for this treasured beverage grows, and existing distilleries cannot deliver it by themselves.

Food and Australian Whisky Pairings:

Because Australian whisky is so close to Scotch whisky in terms of manufacture and flavour characteristics, it should be savoured similar to any other single malt from Scotland. This means that the recommended methods of enjoying are over ice, neat, or with a dash of water. It is not suggested that they be used in cocktails, which can detract from the superb craft distilled in each bottle.

If you prefer smoother, easier-to-drink whiskies or seek to commence your whisky experience with Australian whiskies, start with a bottle of Mountain Red Gum Single Malt, which is noted for its drinkability and exceptional smoothness.

Whiskies noted for their unique layers of character and intriguing flavour profiles, including peat, raisins, spices, and citrus, are recommended for people looking for more expressiveness in their whisky or who have experimental taste buds.

It’s ideal to choose a dish that compliments the flavour qualities in each bottle when pairing cuisine with Australian malts. With this in perspective, peated or smoked whiskies should be coupled with blue cheese, smoked salmon, or smoked cuts of meat, whereas lighter, less full-flavoured dishes, such as sushi, canapes, and light desserts, should be served with more delicate, less full-bodied whiskies.

Summing Up:

Despite their similarities with Scotch whiskies, Australian single malts and other whiskies have their own uniqueness. Keep the pointer mentioned above in mind next time when having Australian whisky, and you’ll have a delightful experience.