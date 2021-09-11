7 Steps to Creating an Irresistible Onboarding Experience

Onboarding, the process of recruiting new members to a company, is one of the most critical factors in ensuring a successful product launch. In this blog piece, we’ve compiled seven steps you can take to make your onboarding experience far more captivating for customers. These tips from https://thehitmensite.com/ include everything from keeping content relevant and engaging to structuring your onboarding flow in a way that feels natural and efficient rather than overwhelming. We hope they help you create an outstanding experience that will keep your customers coming back for more!

#1: Start simple with a video introduction

Most people have been introduced to technology through TV shows or videos. People intuitively understand how to digest information through video, so it’s a natural way to get customers excited about your product. A recent HubSpot blog post found that 85% of people said they preferred learning new things from watching videos vs. reading text.

What’s more, customers prefer visual information over textual data because it is easier to consume and helps them learn at their own pace . This is especially true for onboarding, where customers are trying out your service for the first time.

Colorful backgrounds

For example, the team behind Trello offers their users a series of short videos explaining how boards function in-depth. For each type of board Trello offers, you can see a video that gives you an overview of the app’s functionality. These videos are short and to the point, which helps customers learn how to use Trello quickly. The videos are also highly engaging, with funny scripts and colorful backgrounds that make the message easier to process.

The onboarding experience for Stack Overflow is also easy-to-follow with simple text descriptions, helpful icons and great animations. There’s even a video explaining how to search for questions on the site!

#2: Create an accessible onboarding flow

A well-designed onboarding experience should be both fast and seamless . The goal of onboarding is to create a seamless flow that customers feel they can jump into and understand how it works without getting lost. If customers have a hard time understanding the flow, they will quickly lose motivation and drop out.

In order to make this happen, you need to make the process as clear as possible. Think about what you want your customers to feel as they begin signing up for your service. For example, if you’re building a web app, it should seem as natural as surfing the Internet . It should be easy for customers to input their name, email address and password because that’s how most people sign up to all kinds of sites.

Reward customers

If you are creating a SaaS app, the flow should be more gradual. You want to gradually reward customers for each step they complete. When users complete the first task, they should feel accomplished and encouraged to continue.

For example, when you sign up for SumoMe , they immediately send you an email about how excited they are that you’re on their list. Then, upon activation, they give you access to everything that comes with their free package by sending over your personal dashboard. We’ve also heard from customers that when they finally get access to your service, they feel like they’ve been rewarded for completing your onboarding process.

#3: Understand the needs of your target customers

As you begin designing your product, make sure you understand how customers will use it . If you are creating a digital product, you probably already have a good idea of how to use it . But if you are starting from scratch, think about what problems your customers are trying to solve . Then, create easy-to-understand solutions that match their needs.

If you are trying to build an onboarding experience for a disruptive product, you need to think about how your customers can use your product in their everyday lives . For example, you could explain what problems your product solves in the language of the customer. Use terms like “easy”, “natural” or “intuitive” in order to explain how it’s different from current offerings. Don’t forget to include specific examples of how customers will be able to integrate your product into their everyday lives.

#4: Explain value through context

Customers are often overwhelmed with information when they first begin using a new service . When they start exploring your product, they often want to know what value it provides in order to gain motivation. You can help them discover value through context .

For example, let’s say you are building an app that lets users plan their schedules. When customers sign up for this service, they want to learn how it will help them with their busy schedule. For example, they might ask you how it can be used immediately by sharing their schedule with friends or family members who might need accommodations. They also want to know if your service will work in conjunction with their current calendar or email services. The context helps the user realize how this new app will make life easier for them .