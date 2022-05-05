7 Moments To Remember From Healthy Food

“Don’t starve yourself and say you’re on a diet.

The more time you spend with nothing to fuel your body, the more likely it is that you will take in fewer overall calories than necessary.” – Dr. Amy Vigran

Holistic health is by no means synonymous with deprivation, but it does mean getting the basics right and eating a balanced diet. Health clubs such as planet fitness simi valley are very nice. It also means avoiding certain foods like refined flour, processed meat or vegetable oils that are not only detrimental to your long-term health but may also contain harmful additives. Luckily, there are plenty of simple steps you can take to ensure your diet is still interesting and nutritious.

Follow these tips to improve your diet:

1. Eat a variety of foods

This means more than just five slices of bread, rice or pasta each day. The more variety you include, whether they be fresh vegetables and fruit, lean meat or fish, pulses or wholegrain cereals and breads, the less bored you will become. Aim for two or three servings from each group every day for a balanced diet that keeps you energised and alert throughout the day.

Keep a food diary – this is more than just an excellent way to keep track of what you’re actually eating; it’s also a great step towards identifying the kind of foods that give you energy and those that leave you feeling sluggish.

2. Don’t overeat

The quantity you eat, not just the quality, matters in holistic health. Listen to your body and stop before you feel full. No one can tell you what will be right for you, it’s about listening to your own hunger cues. Eat when you are hungry, not when you are too full, as this can lead to overeating.

3. Have breakfast every day

This is essential for keeping energy levels high and avoiding mid-morning snack attacks. Oatmeal with added nuts and fruit, porridge or plain wholegrain cereals are ideal choices but other options like muesli, wholemeal toast with nut butter or a mini egg muffin are also viable alternatives.

4. Eat your greens

Vegetables and salads not only have an important role to play in a balanced diet, they are also packed with nutrients that help our bodies maintain health and energy. Aim for five portions daily if possible – one of which could be a small serving of cooked vegetables with every main meal.

Eat fruit – an important part of any diet and something that is often overlooked, it’s vital to include a serving of fruit with every breakfast and snack.

5. Be moderate with alcohol and also caffeine

There is no need to entirely cut out wine or beer but overdoing it has its drawbacks on both physical and mental health. It may seem like good fun but in the long term it can damage your liver, impair digestion and lead to weight gain. Keep intake to once or twice a week for men (once for women) at most, for optimum results.

Limit your caffeine intake to one cup of coffee per day – make this a small one and only drink it after breakfast. Caffeine has a dehydrating effect on the body so drinking more than one cup can lead to dehydration and make you feel low in energy.

6. Don’t overeat

This is a common lifestyle problem, whether you’re eating at home or out for dinner. If you are tempted to order a main course as well as a starter in a restaurant, ask for it to be served half at the beginning and half towards the end of your main course. As well as avoiding overeating, make sure you have three meals a day and two snacks in between.

Limit snacking – this is a habit that most people find hard to break and you could be setting yourself up for poor eating habits later in life if you don’t avoid the urge to visit the vending machine or bag at least once a day.

7. Have plenty of water

This may sound like an obvious tip but it is easy to become dehydrated if your diet lacks watery fruits and vegetables such as apples, tomatoes and cucumbers. Keep a large bottle of still water in the fridge and sip on it at regular intervals throughout the day so your system stays hydrated. Remember that calories-free liquid is just as important to your diet as the foods you eat. Water is a vital component of blood, which in turn carries nutrients to every part of your body.

Conclusion:

Healthy food can be tasty and satisfying without being unhealthy. If you can master a few perfectly portioned meals, you’ll be on the right track to healthy living. Remember though, if you are going to eat food that’s unhealthy, it’s worth considering moderation as there is no point trying to cut down on the bad bits when you can eat a whole packet at once.