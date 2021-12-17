50 Blood Elf Names With Meanings For Your Characters

Do you need a new and unusual name for an elf in your fantasy novel, or just want to play around with your options before choosing a name for yourself?

If so, we’ve got the perfect place for you! Here is a list of fifty blood elf names (some with meanings!) that might inspire you. Our list ranges from traditional elven names like Vareth to more unique ones like Avril.

Most of these names are taken from a list of “blood elf names” from the online MMORPG World of Warcraft, a game which is hugely popular at the moment. If you know players in that game, you may recognise a few of them.

Here are some blood elf name are discussed-

1. Avril

This name means “flower” in French.

2. Blaize

This is Welsh for “white”.

3. Brody

This is a masculine form of Brooke, the feminine form of Bryn, which means “hill”. It’s also short for Roberta, another name with meaning.

4. Cara

It means “dove” and is derived from the Latin word “caro”, meaning “a dove”. Pronounced as CAR-uh. Also used as a baby girl name meaning “dove”. From the Old German name Carolina meaning “meadowland”.

5. Carole

It is a combination of Caroline and Laurel. It means “crown” in Italian and is pronounced as “KAR-oh-lay”, or “CAR-oh-lay”. The name was popular during the Victorian era, when Queen Victoria had two daughters named Caroline. Also spelled as Carola, Corolla, Rozalla and Ristola.

6. Carwyn

This name is Welsh for “Carrying Wulf” or “Carrier Wolf”. It has been used for over one thousand years, with Brittons migrating across Europe in the Roman period using it to refer to themselves because of their association with wolves.

7. Chace

This name has Old French origins and means “chance”. Pronounced as CHAYS. Also used for a boy as a baby name, it means “God’s grace”.

8. Dax

This name is taken from the name of the city of Dax in the Aquitaine region of South West France, itself originating from the Latin word “aquae”, meaning “water”. Since its Romanization it has been used to indicate that there are good water sources in or around that area.

9. Dearlyn

This is an English form of the Welsh name Dywlawn, meaning “dark valley”. It has also been used in Scottish and Irish as a variant of the Gaelic name Dearglyn. It’s been used as a girls first name since 1900 and was one of the top 100 names given to girls in Wales in 2006.

10. Harlin

This is an English form of the Germanic name Hardraad, meaning “hard ruler”. It was originally taken from Anglo Saxon sources, but it was most popular in Northern Germany during the 12th century.

11. Iram

This name is used to derive from the Arabic word “Yarim”, meaning “friends”. It was also used in the Quran in reference to a nearby city.

12. Jax

A variant of Jackson, it means “son of Jack”. It is an English name of Anglo-Saxon origin, although it grew more popular after World War II because of its use in reference to the US army general and later President, James Earl (Jimmy) Carter.

13. Jilyana

This is a name taken from the island of Bali that has been linked with ancient Hindu tales about princesses and demons. People of the island have been said to have worshipped a goddess called Jilyana.

14. Krix

The name has Old English origins and means “crux”. It is used in reference to a wooden cross-piece that was used as part of a gallows or gibbet. It is also associated with some older spellings of the word “Christ”.

15. Merewyn

This name is taken from the Welsh name Merfyn, meaning “sea lover”, and it has been used as an alternative spelling in English since the 19th century.

16. Nadiya

This is a Russian diminutive of Nadia and means “little wave”, although it is often used in reference to Nadezhda, an alternative spelling that has been popular worldwide since the late 19th century.

17. Mortyn

This is a Welsh variant of the Old English name Mort, which means “death”. It was originally used to refer to any person or being who died without baptism in Anglo-Saxon times.

18. Nox

This name has Old English origins and means “night”.It is a variation of the name Nozomi, which was invented in Japan in reference to a mythological character that was associated with the stars.