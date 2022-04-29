5 Things You Need to Know About Working in Aged Care

The aged care industry requires you to handle various duties and responsibilities while caring for the older generation. The amount of care varies depending on each individual. However, common responsibilities and tasks may include domestic duties, basic personal care, preparing all meals based on the residents’ dietary requirements, monitoring residents’ health conditions and medication, transporting the ones in your care, and sticking to relevant aged care legislation. Discussed below are the things you need to know about working in aged care.

1. How to become an aged care worker

Aged care workers offer support and supervision to the elderly in residential establishments, hospitals, private residences, and clinics. There are multiple jobs in the aged care sector requiring qualifications or training. You can take aged care courses, including a Certificate III in Individual Support at an RTO (Registered Training Organization) or TAFE, to acquire the knowledge you need to begin your career in the aged care sector.

You can get a Certificate IV in Aging Support to work as a support employee in aged care services. Get up-to-date immunizations and complete checks and certifications like a police check and first-aid certificate. Volunteer in aged and senior care institutions to gain experience and boost your resume.

2. There are a lot of career opportunities

Qualifying in individual support offers you a range of career alternatives to pick from. Depending on your preferences, you can work as a support worker, assistant in nursing, care worker, care manager, enrolled aged care nurse, registered aged care nurse, nursing assistant, personal caregiver, or aged care worker.

Most employees begin as support workers and work their way up the ranks through determination and continuous learning. You can also start your career by acquiring a Certificate II or III in the aged care field. You can go back to study a diploma course or Certificate IV to supplement your on-the-job training.

3. Aged care skills

Besides being dedicated, caring, and passionate, there are many aged care skills you need. The technical skills you need include first aid skills, home maintenance, hygiene knowledge, physiotherapy assistance, general health knowledge, ethical and legal knowledge, and safe lifting. You also need soft skills, including compassion, responsibility, patience, relationship building, and adaptability. These skills will let you perform multiple duties as an aged care worker.

4. Flexible working hours

Working hours in the aged care industry are rarely nine to five. Most of the employees in this sector work part-time, giving you working conditions flexibility, enabling your work hours to suit your family commitments. You’ll enjoy an excellent work-life balance since you don’t have to conform to a rigid working schedule. This industry offers attractive rates for weekend and night shift jobs, making it more rewarding.

5. Preparing for the aged care interview

The aged care sector is constantly looking for dedicated, passionate workers. However, you’ll interview for the position you need. Since it’s an aged care interview, you’ll have specific questions relating to your interview. Make a great first impression, prepare for general and specialized interview queries then follow up after the interview.

Endnote

The aged care sector is an excellent industry to work in. Consider learning these things about working in senior care.