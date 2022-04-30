5 Reasons Why Brand Leaders are Investing in Vinyl Banners

Vinyl signs and banners are amazing marketing tools. Countless retail and brick & mortar store owners use these marketing tools to promote specific brand messages to their target audiences. If your business has a negligible marketing budget, custom-printed vinyl banners are the ideal promotional tools for you.

That’s because large-scale businesses are trying to dominate outdoor advertising spaces. These businesses have extensive marketing resources. They’re using tools like digital banners and billboards to promote their brands in outdoor spaces. Between 2021 and 2027, global spending on digital banners and billboards will increase by 91%.

If you can’t afford expensive digital banners and billboards, you will need more cost-effective outdoor advertising tools. That’s where custom-printed banners made of cost-effective vinyl can be immensely helpful. Here are five reasons why brand leaders must invest in these marketing tools –

#1. Consistently Quick Turnarounds

It’s awfully common for businesses to need last-minute advertising solutions. Whether you’re promoting a fire sale or need something to promote your brand at an event. It’s never nice not to have on-demand access to high-quality marketing materials. If you use vinyl signs and banners, you can receive this type of quick and easy access.

Banner sellers can custom design and print these promotional tools within hours. You can receive large sets of custom-printed banners within a few days of ordering.

#2. Long-Term Investment

When applied properly, a high-quality vinyl banner will easily last for two to three years. Vinyl is a sturdy, weatherproof, UV-resistant, and long-lasting material. Banner makers even use UV-resistant ink to design these promotional tools. Hence, you can keep your vinyl signs and banners outdoors for long periods. Whether it’s blazing hot or raining – the banners won’t fade and last for many years.

#3. Use them in Multiple Locations

Vinyl signs and banners look great indoors and outdoors. The durable nature of these banners makes them perfect for outdoor or on-the-move advertising. Install them outside your store, in a busy shopping center, or on your company trucks. They’ll always be eye-catching for target consumers no matter where you install them. Plus, vinyl is very lightweight. Carrying these banners to different locations doesn’t require much effort.

#4. Customization Control

Graphic design is very easy in the current age. Anyone with decent photoshop skills can create eye-catching banners and signs. Many small business owners have in-house designers who help create social media posts for their brands. You can use your in-house design team’s skills to create your custom banners.

Ask them to create the banner artwork. Upload this artwork on the banner seller’s website. The banner sellers will use high-quality printers and inks to print the artwork on the banners. It doesn’t matter how colorful or sophisticated the artwork is – you can have any graphic custom-printed on your banners.

#5. Preparing for Event Season

Event season is back. In the post-pandemic world, many brands plan to impress target customers at tradeshows, business conferences, and other marketing events. To prepare for the exciting event season, they’re investing in premium-quality vinyl signs and banners.

Unlike digital banners or billboards, traditional banners don’t have many production requirements. Design, print, order, and receive – completing these four steps doesn’t take much time!