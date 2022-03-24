5 Pros And Cons Of Being In Cannabis Marketing Industry

In the past, cannabis has been a subject of controversy and research. Though there is still plenty of controversy about its medical applications, the most recent study shows that cannabis doesn’t make your IQ lower.

Cannabis has been in existence for thousands of years now, and its mind-altering components have been used to treat several conditions since ancient times. The recreational use of cannabis soon followed after its medicinal use was discovered in the early 20th century, find out more about pros and cons of being in the cannabis marketing industry in this post.

Despite being a controversial topic and having negative effects on some people due to its hallucinogenic properties, marijuana is sometimes touted by its proponents as a miracle drug with therapeutic powers beyond what science can explain (which makes sense because nobody knows what is going on inside our brain).

Though it is still available in some parts of the world, its main source of revenue is a result of people buying and selling cannabis which can be used as a commodity.

It’s also hard to deny that there are many advantages attached with being a cannabis marketer. The work environment is relatively relaxed, as most other professions are considered to have a higher level of stress than what pot-based marketing entails; not only that, but cannabis has been proven to make your mind more clear and focused. You can work anywhere from home, provided that you have access to your computer and Internet connection since most businesses build their business by relying on online sales.

1. The opportunities are endless:

There are many job functions that are associated with cannabis marketing, from starting a new branch in your hometown to working on a cross-border project. In addition to that, cannabis marketing is not just confined to online sales, as it can be sold through social media or even via in-app purchase.

As long as the marketers know their target audience, it’s very easy for them to tap into the market and connect with customers’ needs and wants. But because it is illegal in most countries around the world, there are only a handful of people who have this license – so if you want to work in this field, you need talent and ability.

2. Getting qualified is easy:

There are hundreds of courses available online, and several weed-based seminars that offer essential training on how to work as a cannabis marketer. It’s easy to learn about marijuana for marketing purposes, and it doesn’t need you to have any previous experience or a degree in a related field.

Although the knowledge of both marketing and cannabis can speed up your career in this field, you can still manage to succeed if you do your research first before getting started.

3. You get to meet interesting people with different backgrounds:

It is no secret that the cannabis industry is one of the most tolerant industries out there, as long as one respects others’ needs and beliefs. You get to learn about many people, who are highly-educated and have professions outside the cannabis industry, and you can learn new things from their experiences as well.

In addition to that, you will also meet some of your best friends, who can offer you a great deal of help if they know what you are going through.

4. If all goes well, you can even become a part of the “weed business” family:

If working as a cannabis marketer sounds interesting to you but also extremely challenging, don’t worry – there is always hope for those who want to change their lives by working in the cannabis industry.

(And if you want to start with it, you must learn the basics first, from how to grow your own weed at home or how to buy cannabis seeds online). Think about it: in 5 years, if this market becomes legal, you can already establish your own business and be a big part of the family.

5. It is still risky:

working as a cannabis marketer is not without its risks. If you are caught doing something illegal concerning drugs, there are a lot of things that can go wrong with your career – and with your life.

In social media, for example, you can never be too sure about what is going on in real time – you have to make sure that whatever you are posting is relevant and can create an impact. Though it takes some effort to do so, it’s a good thing that there are online courses available that can help students cope with this issue.