Link building is a crucial part of Search Engine Optimization, but it’s not something that everyone understands. In the past few years, many misconceptions about link builders have arisen and these have led to confusion and misunderstanding of this important subject.

In this article, we are going to dispel five common myths about link building by discussing each one in detail. local citation services are one of the most popular ways to build links today, so we’ll be using them as an example.

5 Common Misconceptions About Link Builders :

1. All backlinks Are Created Equal

This is a common misconception because Google actually states that there are different types of links and that some of them are more valuable than others. However, they don’t give a direct explanation of what makes one link more valuable than the other. In fact, they actually state that links from authoritative websites and niche sites are worth more than blog comments or forums which is not exactly true.

Link building is not easy.

Link building, if done correctly, can be quite a bit of hard work. It’s easy to learn how to get links, and it can even be fun sometimes, but actually getting results from your link building efforts is difficult. Local citation services are one way you can get links quickly and easily without any real work.

2. Link building is a dead tactic and you should focus on something else instead

Most people think that link building is useless and that they should focus on other tactics to help them achieve their goals. This is because they don’t understand the importance of backlinks, so they have no idea what real value a backlink can have. In reality, links are the foundation of most SEO strategies and it’s important to build them from authoritative websites such as high Page Rank websites from large search engines such as Google or Yahoo.

Local citations are new.

Google has been providing local business listings as part of its search engine since the beginning of time (or at least since Google was invented), but that doesn’t mean that it’s a new concept by any stretch of the imagination.

There has been no major change to Google’s local listing service in the past few years, but being visible in local search results still carries a lot of weight when it comes to search engine rankings. Local citation services are one of the easiest ways of making sure your business is visible in local search results.

3. You Shouldn’t Care About Incoming Links as Much as Outgoing Links

This is another common misconception which is quite incorrect because links are not equally valuable for every website. In fact, the ranking of a site can be impacted by both incoming and outgoing links from its own domain. This is due to the fact that links from other websites strengthen the reputation of your business. The more links you have from other sources, the more influential your site will become.

Local citations carry little value.

There is a common misconception that local listings carry little value and that they aren’t worth paying attention to compared with other forms of links. This isn’t true at all—local citation can be just as valuable as any other link you acquire, if not more so because they are related to a website’s subject matter.

4. Link Building is Only for Businesses with Expensive Advertising

This is another misconception about link building because it’s true that it can be very expensive but it doesn’t mean that you have to spend a lot of money in order to build links. There are quite a few different ways to get links and you don’t necessarily have to buy them. Local citation services are considered easy, cheap and effective ways to build links. As long as you have a great website and quality content, then you can use local citation services to get a lot of links for free.

5. You Won’t Be Able to Get Rid of Those Old Links Once They’re Generated

This is true but it doesn’t mean that you have to simply ignore them because once again, each link has its own value. The truth is that those old links can actually be the first ones that help your rankings improve if they are relevant. This is because they have a genuine link value and they can be of use to your website.

Local citations are easy to get.

While it is true that there are no rules for how many links you need for a business to be visible in the local listings, with the current state of competition, most business owners aren’t able to get the kind of links they expect from other forms of link building.