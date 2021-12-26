2022 Trends: What’s next for digital and social media?

This article will provide a glimpse at what’s next for social media in 2022. It’s not about predicting the future, but instead it’s about understanding some of the trends that will emerge over the next few years.

A lot can happen between now and then, so these are predictions not promises! We hope you enjoy the read.

The world has changed profoundly since social media was originally introduced. The internet and smartphones have not only shaped how we communicate with each other but also how we consume content across major platforms like YouTube and Netflix to name a few.

Social media’s impact is not limited to just technology; it’s also changed how we view brands. For example, brands like Apple and Nike have been able to instill a sense of confidence in potential customers when it comes to purchasing their products thanks to the powerful tool of social media.

And while social media has already introduced us to new technologies, new trends will emerge over the next few years that will continue to drive the evolution of digital and social media.

Here are some points discussed about What’s next for digital and social media-

1. The focus will shift from social to social commerce

As technology continues to advance, the focus of social media platforms may shift from just being about sharing stories and pictures to something much more valuable for the everyday consumer the ability to buy products.

This is a big change; however, it makes sense considering that consumers are already spending so much time on social media networks.

The next generation of social platforms could be more about commerce than chatter. The most popular networks today like Facebook and Instagram may not disappear, but they may lose their popularity in favor of newer options that provide a better experience when it comes to purchasing goods and services directly through the app.

2. Video will continue to be pervasive online

Online video has been around since the early days of social media, but its reach is much wider now. Users are now spending hours on digital platforms every day, and they are watching videos on digital devices like computers and smartphones.

If you compare average daily viewing habits in 2015 versus 2017, digital viewing hours have increased by more than 250 percent. The amount of time a person spends watching videos has no doubt changed, but the number of hours a person watches them is only expected to grow over the next few years.

Social media platforms that can help you create short videos that engage your audience will likely be worth your while if you want to capture their attention for any given product or service.

3. Voice will remain important during the next 5 years

Voice is an evolving trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. Voice assistants like Siri and Alexa have only been around for a decade or so, but they have already become a big part of our lives.

We are already referring to our devices as computers that can understand and listen to us, but we still don’t know how far this will go. Voice may not replace keyboard and mouse commands any time soon, but it seems likely that voice will play a bigger role when it comes to content consumption on social media platforms in the latter half of the next decade.

4. Video consumption will continue to grow, thanks to VR

Virtual reality (VR) is still in its infancy but is quickly becoming an important piece of the tech world. The amount of hours that consumers spend on VR content – when compared to pre-VR videos – has already doubled and is continuing to grow. This change will be especially important as we start entering into a world of realistic interactive experiences.

In 2022, you might be able to go online and buy a virtual car or experience a concert in real life. You can also be part of an online game or have an adventure with your friends using virtual reality headsets like Google’s Daydream View, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR.

5. The focus on mobile will continue to grow

Mobile has already become an important part of the digital world, but it is getting even bigger with the emergence of wearable technology like Google Glass and smartwatches.

According to Google, mobile searches were being conducted more than two times faster in 2017 than they were in 2011. How much are mobile searches expected to increase by 2022? They are expected to grow by another 50 percent.