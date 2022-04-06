Off page SEO is just as important as on-page SEO. And while there are tons of off page SEO tactics out there, not all of them are worth your time. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 15 innovative approaches to improve your off page SEO that will actually work -no matter what industry or niche you’re in! In this post, you’ll find actionable strategies and examples to help boost traffic coming from other sites to your own find out more.

15 Innovative Approaches To Improve Your Off Page SEO :

1. Targeting News Sites

It may be time to start targeting websites that cover your industry. These sites report on industry trends and give webmasters valuable feedback about their own businesses. By offering them content that covers similar information to their stories, you’ll improve your rankings and boost traffic to your site.

2. Optimizing Your Backlinks

Backlinks are the bread and butter of off page SEO. But not all links are created equal, and focusing on the wrong ones can only hurt your rankings. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure you’re staying focused on the right sites. Here’s a list of 74+ backlinks that you can try to improve your rankings.

3. Outreach -Contacting Other Sites That Inaccurately Link To You

This sounds like an extreme tactic, but it actually works. It’s difficult to reach out and ask another website how they link to you, but it can be worth the hassle in the long run. If you get a positive response, then it’s likely they’ll be using the same backlink strategy as you are. And if not, there’s always a chance that another website will stumble across their website and link to them instead of you.

4. Writing Content For Industry Blogs

If other sites won’t write about your content, then consider writing for someone else. By writing for industry blogs, you can improve your brand’s visibility and get valuable backlinks to your site. While this is a long-term strategy that may require you to write dozens of articles, it could be worth it in the long run.

5. Signing Guest Posts To Drive Traffic To Your Site

Guest posting allows you to grow your SEO off page by increasing traffic and building relevant backlinks to your website or blog. It can be difficult to leverage, but if you follow these steps when writing your guest posts and targeting the right websites, you should have no problem improving your rankings.

6. Using A Content Repurposing Strategy To Spread Your Content Further

Have too much content on your blog? Don’t worry! You can repurpose some of it and use it to spread awareness of your blog, increase traffic and improve your search engine rankings. Here’s a post that outlines how to create a content repurposing strategy that will help grow your business.

7. Leveraging Social Media Platforms

Social media is another great way to improve off page SEO efforts. By creating and sharing engaging content, you’ll attract higher quality traffic and make it easier for people to find your page. And if you’re looking for more specific tips, then check out this post that outlines the most effective social media posting strategies.

8. Becoming Authentic

Authenticity is the ultimate off page SEO strategy! By showing that you care about your users, you’ll boost the trust of your audience and improve the quality of their interactions with your brand. It will also help them spread the word about your company to others on social media. So instead of trying to create a fake marketing strategy, focus on being genuine instead!

9. Write About Problems and Solve Them

Do you have an interesting topic to discuss? Post it on your blog! Any content that’s useful, actionable and educational will attract readers. And in turn, their engagement with your site will help improve your off page SEO strategies.

10. Make Your Site Mobile-Friendly

Google is focusing more of its attention on mobile devices, which means that you need to ensure the content on your site is easily accessible for them. This is especially important for local businesses and retailers that want to reach potential customers on the go. For more details about Google’s approach to mobile sites, check out this post .

11. Use Analytics To Catch Low Credibility Sites

One of the best ways to improve your off page SEO is by using analytics to find low credibility sites that are linking to your website. These sites often have multiple links back to your site and can be dangerous since they won’t always be high-quality (as you’ll find out later in this article). By finding these sites and removing them from your link profile, you can help increase traffic and decrease risks.

12. Use Keyword Suggestions To Find Low Credibility

Keyword suggestions are a great way to find low-quality backlinks to your site, but they can also help improve off page SEO efforts. That’s because you can use these suggestions to find new content ideas for your own website, which will make your site more useful to readers and improve traffic. This helps justify the off page SEO approach.

13. Work With A Reputable Company

Reputable companies are much more likely to mention you on their site, and they’ll also be able to help you reach a new audience that may not have heard of your brand before. There are tons of reputable websites out there, so make sure you do your research and find a few that align with your industry or niche!

14. Don’t Use Cloaking Or Hidden Text

There is no off page SEO strategy that works better than using a high level of relevance and quality on your website. That’s because Google knows how to recognize fake links, and sites that use cloaking or hidden text will likely face consequences. Here’s some more information about link cloaking in case you need more details!

15. Don’t Buy Links That Rely On Reciprocal Links

Another tactic that may hurt your rankings is purchasing links from other websites. Since Google knows what happens when websites trade backlinks, they may punish your company if they notice this practice.