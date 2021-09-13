13 Basics for Building a HyperText Markup Language Page in JavaScript

Building a website is no easy undertaking. That’s why we’re here with 13 basic tips from https://ncreportcards.com/ for building a hypertext markup language page in JavaScript.

Whether you’re just getting started or want to brush up on your skills, this article will help you develop the confidence and know-how to build the website of your dreams.

Keep the source

When developing a web app or website, it’s best to keep the source code of your app in its own directory. This will help you identify where things are coming from when debugging your website. For example, if you’re using jQuery on your webpage, then locating the file that contains jQuery would be very helpful when trying to figure out what is going wrong with your webpage. Always organize your files in folders named after their intended purpose within the application. For example, if you want to create a webpage for statistical information on baseball teams, use an appropriate folder name like baseball stats . Then place all the files, including the HTML file, style sheet, and JavaScript code in there.

Indent your code

Always indent your code so you can see what is nested inside other tags, objects, or functions. This makes it easy to read through your code and troubleshoot when things aren’t working right. For example:

if (condition1) { action1(); } else if (condition3) { action2(); } else { doAction3(); }

When naming your variables or functions, it’s best to use camelCase syntax instead of using underscore_separated_wordsForEasyMnemonicRemembering . For example: jQ is a lot easier to remember than jQuery_jQuery_jQuery_jQ.

Keeping track of arguments and return values

When creating functions, it’s good practice to make them as simple and concise as possible without sacrificing readability or functionality.

Here, we’ll use a general “function boilerplate” which will be the same for any function:

function myFunction (param1, param2) { // Function body }

This will allow you to focus on what your function is trying to accomplish rather than keeping track of arguments and return values.

If your function is going to return a value, always return the value at the top of the function. This way, you don’t have to worry about what’s happening within your function and can focus on what your calling code needs to do with the value returned from the function.

Common mistake

When using loops, try to make them as compact as possible. A common mistake when writing loops is to create an entire array of values instead of using a while loop with a single value. For example, this is wrong:

var values = [1, 2, 3]; for (var i = 0; i < values.length; i++) { doSomething(values); }

As you can see, this creates an array containing three values before the loop even starts. This makes it difficult to maintain your code after the fact. Using a while loop with a single number instead of an entire array makes it much more readable and maintainable:

var values = [1, 2, 3]; var result = i < values.length ? values : []; while (i < values.length) { result.push(values); i++; }

Readability

Always use readability as your primary tool when developing for the web. Your code will be read by more people than you think and is also more likely to be fixed by an edit-checker or any future editor you’ll need to work on the project with. Many editors have functions that make basic syntax checking easier for you. While we’re still on the topic of readability, it’s also good practice to use simple identifiers for your variables and functions. It can be tempting to pick a random word and call it something like my_awesome_variable . However, this makes your code difficult to read because you have to decipher which variable you’re referring to. Instead, use more descriptive names that indicate what the variable is used for.

One space after a comma

Always use one space after a comma instead of two. This will make your code more consistent and easy to read as you glance through the lines of your program. Try to limit the number of functions you use per file. If you have many, then it’s difficult to see what’s happening in your code. Break up your code into multiple files if you have too many. When creating your HTML document, always separate the body of the document from its head section with a <main> tag . This will give everything within the main section its own CSS class so you can specify any styling or CSS-based functionality on it without affecting anything else in your page.

Don’t discount yourself

Last but definitely not least, don’t discount yourself before giving yourself a chance to start developing for this amazing platform. Try to branch out and start building basic Web pages. Practice the skills you learn by creating your own websites.

Your ultimate goal should be to be able to build complex applications for the web, but you’ll get there step by step. If you need any help with your development, let us know and we’ll do what we can to help. Happy coding!