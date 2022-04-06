10 Off Page SEO Tactics That Had Failed

Off page SEO is something that I spend a lot of time with. It’s important to find the right balance between on and off page SEO. This balance is really important. So much so that many people have ended up with failed off page SEO tactics.

It’s not difficult to see why some of these off page SEO tactics have failed, as I’m going to be explaining in this post – along with what you can do to make sure your efforts are successful on this front see more here.

1. Building a link network that isn’t working

We’ve all seen the black hat SEO practices like buying links. That’s a bad idea. But we’ve also seen some bad off page SEO tactics where link building was used to ‘build’ links. This can be done by having your website added to article directories, or having your site injected with social signals or on-page SEO techniques. These are all effective methods, but they are often not done in an ethical way and there are more than likely issues behind them.

2. Building links from backlink networks and directories

I’ve seen many companies use article directories and link builders to build their rankings. This has achieved very little in the way of a positive benefit for the business, in fact it’s potentially damaging as these backlink sources are not as authentic as you’d like.

It’s a lot easier to find a site that’s paid to have a link than it is to find a site that has written an honest review and shares genuine interest in the subject or product your business is selling. Those kinds of links drip with value and they are worth more than the links you build by cutting out the middle men who sell those links! I’d recommend avoiding them altogether.

3. Not building links from your key target market

This is something that I see a lot. Companies build links from places that are using buzzwords and key phrases aimed at the market they want to attract. This is ineffective for the exact same reason as number 2, but it’s important to remember that you can’t really control who visits your sites, so target the people who you want to be attracted to what you have to offer.

4. Link Building without a clear objective

When you’re linking out to make SEO gains, consider the purpose of the sites that are linking back to you. Make sure that they are providing value and that they are genuinely interested in what you have to say. This will keep them at the top of your list and it’ll be much easier for them to acknowledge those links in their link building efforts if it’s a genuine interest.

5. Not managing your anchor text

This is another one that I see a lot. People will create links and forget about them, leaving the anchor text to be filled by whatever default comes with the software. The bottom line is that you should be managing the anchor text in your links and making sure that it’s quality.

I’ve seen companies whose anchor text was filled with a bunch of keywords, which would then leave them with unnatural links on their sites. This makes it harder for people to find the link, and their rankings suffer as a result. Make sure you are managing your anchor texts optimally and that they are standardized across all of your pages.

6. Not validating each page before linking out

This is something I see a lot as well. Make sure you’re linking out to a page that has been validated and is actively being crawled by Google. This will help you avoid the penalty of not being included in the index and it will also help those who visit your site to understand what they are getting into when they are looking at your pages

7. Using Javascript for link building

This is something that I see both for black hat and white hat techniques. This is another bad idea as the things that happen when this occurs will cause havoc on your back end systems, meaning your website’s performance could be compromised.

8. Not tracking each link you build

This is something that can be really important. You need to keep track of where your links are coming from and how they are moving – even if they come from social sites. This will help you get an idea of who’s linking to you, which can give you a good idea as to how effective your efforts are and how your link building is going!

9. Not showing that you’re building links to your website

We’ve all seen it, people who link out to their competitors as a way of showing Google that they are creating links and that they want more authority. This doesn’t achieve anything and it can actually end up hurting you more than helping you – especially if you’re using the same anchor texts in your links. There are much better ways of doing this.

10. Not making sure your site isn’t spamming other sites with spammy links

Finally in this list, I want to make sure that you’re not spamming other sites with your links. Make sure that you’re not making your links look like spam and make sure that you’re using them with a purpose. Link building is called link building for a reason – it helps to spread the word about your site and help others find out about what you have to offer. So use them correctly in order to make these gains without endangering your site’s reputation or attracting any negative attention!