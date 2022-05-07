10 Ideas For Pool

Take a deep breath and exhale slowly, because it’s time to break that afternoon boredom slump. If you’re like many of us, your pool-side escape from life’s pressure often dissolves into hours of mindless channel surfing and 12-pack after 12-pack. However, with the right mindset and a few out-of-the box nice pool ideas, you could end up spending your day surrounded by luxury without ever leaving the house! Without further ado then… let’s get wet!

1. Get Buff in Your Pool

If you don’t have a spa or Jacuzzi in your backyard, go buy one now. You don’t even have to install it if you don’t have the room (they make portable spas). But with a spa, you can lie back, relax, and let some of the tension melt away. If you’re not a huge fan of jets, there are other ways to refresh and relax. Try: Numerology and Compass in the Pool

2. Get Your Dishes Done

Are you sick of them sitting there? Throw ‘em in! If your pool has a deeper end even just an inch or two, this is a great way to get those pesky dishes out of the way so they’re not causing problems. Besides being a great way to avoid getting your hands wet, this also can help teach children good habits and responsibility by allowing them to be part of the cleaning process (just make sure they don’t swallow any water).

3. Hold Your Own Pool Party

Invite the neighbors over and make it a block party. Believe it or not, your pool is a great place to gather with friends, relax and catch up on life during the summer months. And best of all – no loud music or TV blaring!

4. Host A Family Meeting

Poolside is an ideal location for family meetings (just make sure everyone buys their own pizza). Plus, everyone enjoys the water so there’s no need to worry about getting any ink on their favorite swimsuits or tee shirts. Plus, you can’t beat the price of poolside meetings! Keeping them short can help keep people focused, so you can tackle important issues like how many times per week or day each person will clean the pool.

5. Have A Pool Party

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday or a Saturday, as long as you arrange for pizza, chips and sodas to be delivered at your location. Whether you invite 20 or 20,000, you can’t go wrong with a pool party. However, remember to properly maintain your pool, especially if it’s in the middle of a party. Invite the neighbors to come join. I guarantee no one will be bored!

6. Borrow an Outdoor Movie Screen

We have our own in our backyard but many of our friends have the large white ones that you can rent from companies like Cinemasource . They allow you to play any movie you own, or even purchase new DVDs by mail. When you don’t have a TV but need one, they are a great way to keep it simple.

7. Have A Scrapbooking Party

It doesn’t matter if you use traditional or digital scrapbooking methods, either way, poolside is the perfect place for an afternoon of fun with friends (especially if you could combine it with a spa treatment). Time to get your creative juices flowing!

8. Play An Outdoor Game

If you have young children or relatives who aren’t pool-savvy, get out the water balloons and see which way the wind blows. If you don’t want to buy the water balloons, I recommend using a tripwire instead. You can tie balloons on ropes to trip over and make a game of it. You could also use a pebble or rock taped to a string too. For us grownups, I have fond memories of playing Marco Polo and reliving my childhood on a warm summer day.

9. Paint

The innovative Orange County artist and pioneer, Bob Ross (who can now be found on the Food Network), used watercolor to create art that has become a staple in many vacation homes. It’s a great way for children to get creative, it helps them burn off some energy and you’ve got lots of time to put the coloring skills you’re developing to good use.

10. Read

Reading books in the pool is one of my favorite things to do on a hot day. You can read for hours and your body will stay pretty cool, because you’re floating in water. You can get waterproof book covers from the library or even make your own from milk jugs.

Conclusion:

As the good cliché says, there’s more than one way to skin a cat. A pool is a great way to beat the heat and spend time with friends or family, but if you’re not careful it can be a big waste of money. Consider the above ideas if you’re looking for something new to do, and happy summer!