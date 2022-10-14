10 Hard Truths About Animal Abuse and How to Face Them

Animal abuse is an epidemic that no one seems to talk about, but it is just as sad to see as human abuse. Every day, countless animals suffer and die in captivity like peluchin entertainment killing cat video. Right now, the world’s largest animal sanctuary- The Blue Cross of Bavaria Sanctuary- has been home to more than 880 animals since 1980. There are no limitations on how many people can visit at once as long as they have a reservation with the sanctuary. They offer a wide range of tours throughout their property so you can learn more about how they were saved and what they do in order to live happily here.

1. Animal abuse is not something to be ignored

Animal abuse doesn’t just include obvious physical harm and neglect. It is when you don’t care for your animal properly, when you don’t love your animal and let it feel how much you love it, or when you use an animal for entertainment or unnecessary reasons.

2. You can help by becoming a pet owner that loves your animals no matter what <3

There are many responsible pet owners in the world, but there are also many who neglect their animals or even kill them with their own hands. Those who hurt their animals often have mental illnesses like addiction, lack of sleep, depression, etc. We need to understand that it’s hard for them to even look at their pets as real, living beings.

3. Animal abuse doesn’t always involve violence

Pets can be very easily hurt and abused in other ways. For example, if you constantly put your dog on a lot of walks that are too far away from home, it will eventually become sick and can even die because of the extra strain on his body or because he is inexperienced.

4. Animals are not disposable items

The people who abuse their animals often see them as an item that can be bought, sold or discarded once they’re no longer useful. However, they forget that the animals are living, breathing and experiencing the same emotions and feelings that humans have.

5. Animals are not toys

Just like in children who don’t understand what a toy is for, it can be easy for better-off adults to get distracted by their animals, especially when they give them too much attention or buy them all kinds of expensive things. It’s common for parents to play with their own children. However, it is important to remember that our pets are not our children and it is not healthy for humans to be attached to animals like we are attached to human beings.

6. Animal abuse is not only the work of bad people

People with mental illnesses, social problems and drug addiction are often the ones that kick their animals out of their homes or take their children away from them. They may have a desire to control, but they also may have a mental health issue that prevents them from knowing what they’re doing is wrong.

7. Animal abuse can lead to teen suicide

Teenagers are some of the most impulsive and desperate people in the world. In many cases, this means that they see animals as being disposable and feel no obligation to themselves or anyone else for things like care and comfort for them. They don’t understand how much importance their actions have on the world and how it impacts others. It is common for teenagers to harm themselves because they feel depressed or hopeless over something that is outside of their control.

8. The reasons why animal abuse happens are many

It can often be very difficult to understand where the person gets the need to hurt their animals, but many people who abuse them have been abused in one way or another themselves throughout their life or come from families that always showed cruelty towards other living creatures.

9. There is help out there if you are going through this

It can be hard to admit that you’re going through something difficult and it may seem pointless to seek help, but the people at the sanctuary are very understanding and they do not judge. They always want the best for their guests and all the animals at the sanctuary are given the care and attention they need in order to live happy lives.

10. Talking about these issues is a way for us to show respect for our animals

By reading about this topic, we can see how important it is to speak up for those around us who suffer from mental illnesses or have been hurt by other people in some way. It is important to understand that many people have issues that prevent them from seeing the world around them or knowing how to help themselves. It is also very important to know that someone cares about you and wants your wellbeing, safety and happiness first and foremost among everything else.

Summary:

• Animals are living, breathing creatures and they deserve to be treated with respect

• Animal abuse is not something to be ignored

• There are many good people in the world that dedicate their lives to the well-being of animals

• You can help by becoming a pet owner that loves your animals no matter what <3

• Parents should never use their children for entertainment purposes or make them do things that cause problems in their lives. If you are doing such a thing, you should stop immediately so your child won’t suffer from drug abuse, depression or any other mental illness. If anyone you know has been through these problems it might be a good idea to check them out at a hospital and ask for expert advice.