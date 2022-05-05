A healthy diet is important to the well-being of our bodies and minds. A balanced diet, one rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products has been proven to reduce the risk of a wide range of chronic illnesses. These diets have also been shown to help people maintain a healthier weight over time.

10 Explanation On Why Healthy Food Is Important

1. Helps Prevent Disease

The healthiest diets are those that are low in fat, especially saturated fat, cholesterol, and trans fat (a type of unsaturated fat found in processed foods such as margarine or baked goods), and high in fruits and vegetables. Studies have shown that people who eat a lot of fruits and vegetables have a significantly lower risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Aim for five servings a day of fruits and vegetables (about two fruits or two veggies each day). If you're not used to eating them this much, gradually increase the amount you eat so that you're well on your way to meeting this goal by the end of the week.

2. Reduces Your Risk of Crippling Pain From Arthritis

Allergies, cold temperatures, and stress are all known to aggravate the symptoms of arthritis. But there’s good news! A diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables is thought to improve symptoms by increasing blood flow within aching joints. It also makes sense that getting adequate nutrients like vitamin C can help ease the symptoms of such diseases as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), gout, and lupus.

3. Helps You Keep Your Weight Down

A diet that reduces the amount of fat you eat can help to prevent obesity. A low-fat diet can also help to control your blood sugar and cholesterol levels, which are major contributors to the development of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Even if you don’t want to go on a low-fat diet, cutting back on fatty foods like salad dressings and fast food may help you lose weight.

4. Keeps Your Teeth Healthy

Many fruits and vegetables contain fiber, which helps to prevent the formation of cavities in your teeth. The more servings of fruits and vegetables you eat, the better off your teeth will be.

5. Improves Digestion

Fruits and vegetables are low on the glycemic index, meaning that they don’t cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, which can increase your risk of diabetes (Type 2) and heart disease. Some people find that fruits and veggies help them feel less hungry between meals or during a bout of indigestion.

6. Reduces Your Risk of Heart Disease

Replacing your usual high-fat snacks with fruits, such as an apple or a banana, is one way to help control the amount of fat in your diet. Better yet, choose snacks that contain a combination of protein and healthy fats like peanuts and raisins. As a result, you’ll get the energy you need to get through the day without having to resort to vending machine treats or excess calories from high-fat foods.

7. Is a Great Way to Cut Sugar and Calories

Consuming fruits, such as apples, pears, and berries, instead of other sweetened foods can help you cut back on sugary foods. Research shows that there are plenty of other ways to reduce sugar intake: Try switching the sugar in your tea with stevia or agave nectar. Or drink unsweetened coconut water or bone broth.

8. Can Help Beat a Sugar Craving

A craving for sugar may be an indication that you need more vitamins or minerals. Fruits and vegetables—especially green leafy ones—are high in folate, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, E, and C. And research shows that people who eat 5 to 9 servings of fruits and veggies every day have significantly lower blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol than those who eat less than 3 servings.

9. Helps You Fight Cancer

Several studies suggest that eating a healthy diet can play a role in preventing various types of cancer. Most cancer cells are created from mutations caused by the carcinogens in tobacco smoke, exposure to radiation, and chemical pollutants. But a healthy diet can help ward off these diseases by reducing the risk of getting cancer in the first place.

10. Improves Sleep

A wide range of foods, from yogurt and beans to corn chowder and collard greens, contain specific nutrients that help your body get the nourishment it needs while you’re sleeping. One study showed that mice exposed to stress ate less high-calorie food while they slept (which helps keep their weight down), but they also ate more of a food that helped them stay asleep: rice bran. Other research has shown that a diet rich in calcium can help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly throughout the night.

Conclusion:

Everyone wants to stay healthy and eating fruits and vegetables can help us lead longer, healthier lives. So, if you’re not eating your fruits and veggies regularly, start this week. Take your first steps toward a healthier you by adding more fruit and veggie servings to your diet!