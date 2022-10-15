10 Brutal Truths About Milford Matters

It was no surprise, really, when the conversation turned to crime in milford matters. We all had some story to tell about our encounters with the law and then there were tales of property destroyed or swiped from us by strangers.

This post will be about the different crimes, who may have committed them and how to avoid becoming a victim of these heinous acts. But first, let’s go over what defines a crime in the first place: A criminal act (such as murder) against people or property which is punishable by law. There are many different kinds of crimes that can be committed, almost too many for one post! So we’ll talk about only three types: Homicide; assault; and theft.

1. HOMICIDE

Law enforcement officials often warn about impending violence when a homicide takes place in their community. There are usually signs that something bad is going to happen, but the warning signs are often ignored because of foolishness, apathy or even denial.

2.ASSAULT

Assault occurs when there is an attempt by one person to cause bodily injury to another. This type of crime can be classified as either a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances and the severity of injury inflicted (if any).

3. THEFT

Theft is the unlawful taking of property from another person without consent. Theft can also be classified as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the value of the property stolen, whether it was an overt act to avoid detection, and whether there was injury or loss of life in the commission of the theft. On any given day, Milford police officers take reports for various misdemeanors and felonies of Theft (Class B) and Assault. Every time this criminal act happens in town, a police report is filed.

4. DRUG OFFENSES

Many people do not think of drug offenses as crimes, but they are and they have serious consequences. Possession of drugs is a misdemeanor and the penalties are very serious here in Connecticut. The first time you are caught with marijuana you could go to jail for up to a year. If you get caught smoking marijuana in schools or on school grounds it can lead to criminal charges that result in fines, probation, community service and/or jail time.

5. ENFORCEMENT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESTRAINT ORDER

Domestic Violence Restraining Orders are extremely important in keeping families safe from harm by keeping one violent spouse away from the other. These orders can be in effect for a one year period and stay on file for life. If the court order is violated by either spouse, the violator can be arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Assault in the 2nd degree, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

6. INSURANCE

Theft of a motor vehicle can make you eligible for a felony conviction, which could result in jail time and fines. A driver arrested with alcohol impairment may also receive an additional mandatory sentence of at least one year in jail if convicted. The penalties are even more severe on the highways. Driving under the influence (DUI) is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

7. VEHICLE THEFT

Vehicle theft is another Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.

8.THEFT OF A VALUABLE OR PROPERTY

This crime can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor and the punishment for each differs greatly depending on the value of what was stolen and other factors related to the crime committed.

9. CAMPING OUT

Camping and campfires are two different things, but both can lead to a conviction of a crime if you don’t act responsibly. The most common illegal activity is the setting of fires. Campfires are allowed in designated areas and between the dates of April 1 and November 30. Your fire must be extinguished before leaving the campsite and you cannot leave behind any trash or debris from the fire, including containers (such as cans) or ashes. If you do leave behind trash, your vehicle could be impounded until it is properly disposed of by an approved disposal site.

10. SHOPLIFTING

Shoplifting is a class B misdemeanor in Connecticut punishable by up to one year in jail. Second offense shoplifting is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re caught shoplifting three times, it’s considered a Class D felony which can be punished by up to 3 years in prison and fines of up to $5,000.

Attending court, paying the fines and completing community service work is essential for completing your sentence and avoiding any criminal convictions on your record.

Summary:

