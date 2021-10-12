10 authentic 90s grunge makeup look

I’m not sure why I love the grunge era so much. It could be that it’s my favorite era in music, or that my wardrobe is overloaded with plaid skirts and Docs.

Maybe it’s because of the nostalgia I feel when I watch high school movies set in 1992 or 1993, or even when I listen to my dad tell stories about how he had hair back then.

Whatever the reason, this time period inspires me to do things like throw on a pair of my mom’s jeans for an ironic outfit, put on some Nirvana while applying black eyeshadow.

And roll around in dried leaves while wearing distressed garments. I live for the messy exterior, the power chords and awkward stage presence.

Of course, when it comes to putting together a grunge inspired look, there’s a lot of throwing together in a rush and figuring out what works from there.

Luckily for you I have been doing this exact thing since I was in high school.

I remember getting bored with my black bracelets and taking them off because they were dirty.

In an attempt to add some spunk I wore a red tank top over a black shirt that was ripped at the bottom so it looked like I had slits going down the front of my shirt.

Now let’s take a closer look at the information you need to know about how to create the perfect authentic 90s grunge makeup design for your face.

Here are 10 authentic 90s grunge makeup looks:-

1. The Pale Queen

Your typical grunge girl would be pale, but it depends on how dark your skin is.

If you’re naturally a light-skinned person, aim to get as pale as possible by avoiding the sun and using make up like concealer and bronzer to bring out the veins in your face and give you that undead look.

Be sure to highlight your cheekbones and add a bit of color to the apples of your cheeks with a fake tanner for an extra punch.

2. The Goth

If you’re naturally darker skinned, choose to go Goth by wearing black eyeliner, black gunk on your lid, and wearing really dark mascara.

You can also paint your lips with a bright red to make them stand out. Dark shirts, ripped jeans, and pale pale skin are all essential for this look.

3. The Rocker Girl

This one is pretty self explanatory. Throw on some ripped up jeans, a flannel shirt over a black tank top and paint your lips with blood red lipstick for an extra punch of punk rock chic.

4. The Goth Rocker

This goth rocker is one of my favorite looks of all time. It’s a little crazy but the heavy eyeliner and dark lipstick used here make this look an absolute blast from the past. Dark clothes and makeup are all you need for this look.

5. The Punk Goth

If you’re a big fan of Marilyn Manson, then you should give this punk goth quite a bit of attention.

The black lipstick, black eyeliner, and dark clothes will create a sensual yet powerful statement that will have your friend asking where you bought it from every second time they see you.

6. The Baby Goth

I really didn’t know what this baby goth makeup was until I saw it on tumblr.

This look is pretty self explanatory, you should probably wear black eyeliner, black mascara, and black lipstick. The white t-shirt makes the look extra punk rock too.

7. The Punk Rocker

This punk rocker also only uses the basics to create their outfit. Black eyeliner, dark lipstick, and ripped up jeans are all you need for this sweater wearing punk girl. I’m impressed with the simplicity here! Don’t be afraid to try this one out too 🙂

8. The Day to Night

This is one of the most fun makeup looks to try out, especially if you have a friend or two who can take pictures of you. You will see how it goes from daytime to nighttime in the pictures below.

All you have to do for this look is put on black eyeliner, black mascara, and black lipstick. Then add some fake blood (if you’re feeling extra daring) around your eye area and lips.

This gives the look an extra punch of chillness! It’s very easy and fun to try out!

9. The Day to Night Part 2

This is the same girl in the day to night look, except this time it’s at night. The only difference between the two is that you don’t need fake blood for this one.

You can play around with how dark you get your eyeshadow if you want to go for a more dramatic look, but I think this one works just fine.

10. The Emo Goth

If you want to be extra edgy and dark, try out this emo goth. This guy is wearing a black V-neck shirt over a black tank top and black ripped jeans. Black eyeliner, dark lipstick, and dark clothes are all essential for this look.

Although this may not be the best look, it’s definitely one of the most unique!

I hope you enjoyed these looks as much as I did! They’re all so easy to put together so there’s no excuse for not trying them out.

If you have any questions or comments about any of these looks please leave them below because I’d love to hear from you 🙂